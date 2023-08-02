Beyond Meat® Debuts Beyond Stack Burger™, the Brand’s Newest Product Innovation, at Select Kroger Stores Nationwide

The new craveable, stackable patties that are even closer in taste and texture to beef, tap into the popularity of smash-style burgers and expand Beyond Meat’s retail burger portfolio, which includes the #1 selling Beyond Burger1



This latest product introduction follows the launch of the newest iteration of the #1 selling Beyond Sausage and the expansion of Beyond Steak, the #1 new plant-based meat product in retail

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the expansion of its burger portfolio with the debut of the company’s newest product innovation, the Beyond Stack Burger™. The delicious new patty is designed to be even closer in taste and texture to beef and is perfect for single, double and triple stacked burgers. The Beyond Stack Burger is debuting as smash-style burgers have grown in popularity, with a 720% increase on menus over the past four years,2 and complements this summer’s launch of the Beyond® Smashable Burger in foodservice, enabling consumers to be able to enjoy irresistible plant-based smash-style burgers both at home and on-the-go.

A Delicious, Stackable, Smash-Style Burger

Savory and delicious, early reviews praise the new Beyond Stack Burger for being “juicy,” having a “delicate crumble that truly resembles beef burgers,” and being “crispy on the outside, resembling the popular beef smash burgers.”3 Endlessly customizable and easy-to-cook, the Beyond Stack Burger goes from frozen to finished in six minutes in a skillet and can be eaten as a single patty or stacked multiple patties high, making it the perfect option to recreate popular, stackable, smash-style burgers at home. Consumers can savor their favorite smash-style burger combinations – from the timeless toppings of lettuce, tomato and cheese to an updated take on BBQ slaw – confident that they are making a better choice for themselves and the planet. As with all Beyond Meat products, the Beyond Stack Burger is a better-for-you option with no added antibiotics or hormones, no GMOs, and 35% less saturated fat than an 80/20 beef burger with 0 mg of cholesterol per serving.

“The new Beyond Stack Burger reflects our commitment to relentlessly innovate until our products are indistinguishable from animal meat in taste, texture and flavor while being more nutritious and sustainable,” said Dr. Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat. “We are thrilled to expand our retail product portfolio with this latest offering which builds upon the recent launches of the newest iteration of Beyond Sausage and our groundbreaking, heart-healthy Beyond Steak.”

Rapid and Relentless Innovation

The Beyond Stack Burger is the latest addition to Beyond Meat’s growing portfolio of category-leading products. This summer, the company launched the newest iteration of Beyond Sausage ®, the #1 selling plant-based dinner sausage in retail,4 with a meatier, juicier taste and texture. The new Beyond Sausage is receiving rave reviews for being, “ shockingly better than pork links ,” and is an excellent source of protein with 40% less saturated fat than a leading brand of pork sausage. Additionally, the company’s Beyond Steak ®, the #1 selling new plant-based meat item in retail,5 continues to grow in popularity - recently expanding availability to nearly 14,000 grocery stores nationwide – thanks to its unbeatable combination of delicious taste and strong nutritional profile which earned Beyond Steak the American Heart Association's trusted Heart-Check Mark for being a heart-healthy food.6

Plant-Based Meats Supported by Scientific Research

To help consumers make informed choices, Beyond Meat is dedicated to supporting scientific, evidence-based research on the health impact of shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat. In a clinical study that was conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat. Expanding on this body of research, in 2021, Beyond Meat established the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at the Stanford University School of Medicine and last year, entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention. For more information on Beyond Meat’s efforts to positively impact human health, visit the Health page.

The Beyond Stack Burger is soft launching this week at select Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s and Smith’s stores.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2023, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 191,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

