United States Medical Equipment Rental Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Apria Healthcare, CareRx, Hill-Rom, US-Med Equipment Inc, and Walgreen

The medical equipment rental market in the US is experiencing steady growth, with a value of $7.84 billion in 2022 and an expected reach of $8.92 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 2.17%.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the US medical equipment rental market, encompassing market size, forecast data, relevant segmentations, and industry trends. It includes revenue generated from rental services for new and used medical equipment while excluding refurbished medical equipment.

Offering a detailed overview of market growth enablers, restraints, and trends, the report provides insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market.

In addition, leading companies and prominent players in the industry are profiled and examined, giving a comprehensive understanding of the current scenario and market dynamics for the US medical equipment rental market during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The demand for healthcare equipment rental is majorly driven by the rise of chronic diseases, a growing patient population, an increase in the number of diagnostic and surgical procedures, the high cost of healthcare equipment, rapid advances in healthcare, an increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and others.

In product type segmentation, the medical imaging equipment segment accounted for the highest share of 30.05% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.01% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for medical imaging equipment is due to raising the imaging & diagnostic procedures, increasing the disease burden, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising the geriatric population. However, patient monitoring equipment will likely witness the highest CAGR of 2.66% during the forecast period.

In end-user segmentation, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of 36.05% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period. This is because hospitals provide end-to-end services ranging from diagnosis and treatment to patient health management, which has increased the demand for various healthcare equipment. However, clinics & physician offices will likely witness the highest CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period.

Many organizations are engaged in providing medical equipment of the innovative type on a rental basis. Advanced supervision for the patients with the help of healthcare professionals through the use of these innovative products will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market in the long run.

Apria Healthcare Inc (Owens & Minor), CareRx, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, US-Med Equipment Inc, and Walgreen Co. are some of the leading players currently dominating the medical equipment rental market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the medical equipment rental market and gain access to commercially launched products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered United States

VENDORS LIST

Apria Healthcare Inc

CareRx Corp

Hill-Rom Holdings

US-Med Equipment Inc

Walgreen Co.,

Woodley Equipment Inc

Hart Medical Equipment

Agiliti Inc

Westside Medical Supply

Nunn's Home Medical Equipment

Med One Group

Stryker Corp

GreatAmerica Financial Services

Insight Financial Services

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

Medical Imaging Equipment

Surgical & Therapeutics Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Personal Mobility, Storage & Transport Equipment

End-user type

Hospitals

Radiology/Medical Imaging Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Others

Rental type

New Equipment Rental

Used Equipment Rental

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Medical Equipment Rental Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

