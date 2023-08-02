Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast to 2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of VTE in the 7MM, from 1,469,547 cases in 2022 to 1,690,608 in 2032, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.50%.

The number of VTE attacks is forecast to grow from 1,602,747 in 2022, to 1,848,622 in 2032 in the 7MM, at an AGR of 1.53%. The publishing epidemiologists also forecast the number of medically ill patients at risk for VTE to increase in the 7MM from 38,508,614 in 2022 to 41,825,735 in 2032.

In addition, epidemiologists forecast the number of total knee replacements will grow from 1,604,653 in 2022, to 1,834,770 in 2032 and the number of hip replacements will increase from 1,107,902 in 2022, to 1,240,077 in 2032, at an AGR of 1.43% and 1.19%, respectively.

Epidemiologists have identified the predominant drivers of this market to be changes in country-specific incidence and procedure rates, as well as in the underlying demographic trends.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for VTE in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of PE, DVT, and VTE, as well as the number of VTE attacks, the number of medically ill discharges that are at risk for VTE, the number of primary total knee replacements and revisions, and the number of hip replacements, each of which are segmented by sex and age.

Additionally, it includes a forecast for the number of recurrent VTE cases at one and 10 years after the incident event, a breakdown of proximal and distal DVT, unprovoked and provoked VTE, and the number of diagnosed VTE cases with cancer and chronic kidney disease (CKD) as comorbidity.

Although not covered in this report, the attack number and rate for PE and DVT can be found in the model, in addition to the medically ill population at risk for VTE receiving any form of prophylaxis.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE): Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Diagnosed incident cases of PE, DVT, and VTE

2.4.4 Diagnosed incident cases of DVT by anatomical region

2.4.5 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE by provoking risk factor

2.4.6 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with cancer as a comorbidity

2.4.7 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as a comorbidity

2.4.8 Diagnosed VTE attacks

2.4.9 Number of one- and 10-year first time recurrent cases of VTE

2.4.10 Number of hospital discharges meeting medically ill criteria

2.4.11 Number of hospital discharges meeting medically ill criteria at risk for VTE

2.4.12 Number of total hip and knee replacements

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for venous thromboembolism (VTE) (2022-32)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of PE

2.5.2 Diagnosed incident cases of DVT

2.5.3 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE

2.5.4 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of VTE

2.5.5 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of VTE

2.5.6 Diagnosed incident cases of DVT by anatomical region

2.5.7 Number of diagnosed incident cases of VTE by provoking risk factor

2.5.8 One- and 10-year first time diagnosed recurrent cases of VTE

2.5.9 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with cancer as a comorbidity

2.5.10 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with CKD as a comorbidity

2.5.11 Number of diagnosed VTE attacks

2.5.12 Number of hospital discharges meeting medically ill criteria at risk for VTE

2.5.13 Total number of knee replacements

2.5.14 Total number of hip replacements

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix

