Ambient Lighting Market to Surpass USD 135.49 billion by 2030 owing to Advancements in LED Technology | Says SNS Insider

The SNS Insider report indicates that the A mbient L ighting M arket , which was valued at USD 68.5 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 135.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Ambient lighting is a fundamental aspect of interior design that enhances the overall ambiance of a space. By providing a comfortable level of illumination, it sets the stage for other lighting layers, such as task lighting and accent lighting, to work harmoniously together. A well-executed ambient lighting design can transform any room into a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment.

The ambient lighting market is witnessing a transformative journey, shaped by advancements in LED technology, smart home integration, and a heightened focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. The fusion of aesthetics and functionality in lighting solutions has driven its adoption across residential, commercial, and public spaces. As consumers continue to seek enhanced experiences and personalization, the market is expected to flourish, illuminating the future of modern living.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 68.5 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 135.49 Bn CAGR CAGR of 8.9 % From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Type (Recessed Lights, Surface-Mounted Lights, Suspended Lights, Track Lights, Strip Lights)



• By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services)



Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession

The ambient lighting market, like any other industry, experiences fluctuations during economic recessions. While consumer spending and demand may temporarily decline, the industry can adapt by focusing on innovation, energy efficiency, and online sales. Additionally, government support and the market's inherent stability can contribute to its long-term resilience.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has undeniably influenced the ambient lighting market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for the industry. Supply chain disruptions, shifts in manufacturing bases, demand fluctuations, and a focus on energy efficiency have emerged as prominent themes in this evolving landscape. Amidst these challenges, companies are also investing in technological advancements, driving innovation, and catering to the evolving needs of consumers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the ambient lighting market, ushering in new consumer preferences, digital innovations, and sustainability initiatives. It taught the industry valuable lessons about the importance of flexibility, adaptability, and consumer-centric approaches. As the world emerged from the crisis, the market embraced opportunities to cater to the changing needs of customers while staying committed to creating well-lit, sustainable, and healthy environments for all.

By Type

Recessed Lights

Surface-Mounted Lights

Suspended Lights

Track Lights

Strip Lights

By Offering

Hardware Lamps and luminaires Lighting controls

Software & Services

By End User

Residential

Hospitality & Retail

Healthcare

Office Buildings

Industrial

Automotive

Key Regional Development

The global ambient lighting market is witnessing substantial growth, and its dynamics vary across different regions. North America and Europe are mature markets with a strong focus on energy efficiency and smart lighting, while the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization and increased consumer spending.

Key Takeaway from Ambient Lighting Market Study

The market has been substantially shaped by the dominance of recessed lights and the remarkable impact of the hospitality and retail segments. The versatility, energy efficiency, and adaptable nature of recessed lights have earned them a special place in modern lighting solutions.

Simultaneously, the hospitality and retail sectors have leveraged lighting's potential to create immersive and personalized experiences for their customers, elevating the importance of ambient lighting to a new level. As these segments continue to drive innovation, the market is poised for further growth and evolution.

Recent Developments Related to Ambient Lighting Market

In a pioneering move that merges cutting-edge technology with human physiology, Huawei, the global tech giant, has recently unveiled its latest patent that aims to revolutionize the driving experience.

In a groundbreaking move towards automotive innovation, BMW Group has recently unveiled its state-of-the-art light channel for testing headlights and exterior lighting. The cutting-edge facility, equipped with the latest advancements in lighting technology.

