Hair Oil Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.44 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Hair Oil Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.44 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.

Hair oil is a product used for personal care. It conditions and nourishes the hair. Hair oil which has medicinal properties helps heal hair-related ailments like alopecia and inflammation. Due to the growing trend of e-commerce, online retailing is also growing as a prominent distribution channel in the hair oil market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.44 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.44 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.23% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing demand for clean-label, cruelty-free products. The growing occurrence of hair-related problems.

Which are the Top Companies in the Hair Oil Market?

The hair oil market is highly competitive, with established players leading the market. Various companies are innovating and promoting their hair oil offering to cater to increasing consumer demand. The key market players are building and sustaining their brand image with the help of advertising, promotions, and sample distribution.

Prominent players in the hair oil market are,

Dabur India Ltd

Marico Limited

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

Emami Group

L'oreal SA

Unilever PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

MorrocanOil

CavinKare Group

Key Highlights from the Hair Oil Market Report :

Growing Hair-related Problems

Hair-related problems like alopecia areata and telogen effluvium are rising, leading to increasing demand for effective hair oils globally. Consumers use hair oils to cater to problems like hair fall, dandruff, inflammation, and scalp itching.

Good hair oils help increase the strength of roots and hair length. Consumers are looking for products that suit their respective hair types. Therefore, manufacturers are focused on fueling the sale of hair oils.

Asia-Pacific Occupies Maximum Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the hair oil market because of increased awareness about hygiene, harsh weather conditions, poor quality of water, and preference for hair care products, thereby driving the demand for hair oils.

India is a prominent market for hair oils in the region, where coconut oil is extensively used for hair care. As the country’s population is rising, there has been increasing demand for essential commodities and hair oil, which is expected to increase more in the next five years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Hair Oil Market?

In June 2023, Marico launched its Red King Cooling Oil, featuring a power tube, in India. The product is claimed to have been developed by combining 10 Ayurvedic ingredients.

In February 2022, Dabur India Ltd introduced its Virgin Coconut Oil to strengthen its position in the coconut oil industry. The product is fully made of natural ingredients and can be used for cooking and as a massaging oil.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Hair Oil Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Coconut Oil Almond Oil Argan Oil Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Specialty Stores Pharmacies/Drug Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Hair Oil Market Report (2023-2028) .

