Solar Energy Market Volumes to Reach 2.12 gigawatt by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Solar Energy Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.17 gigawatt in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period.

Solar energy, as the name suggests, is the energy that is obtained from the radiation of the sun. The sun, as a source of energy, is limitless, and the energy derived from it is renewable and can be converted into multiple usable forms, such as electricity and heat. Solar energy technologies capture and convert UV rays, infrared rays, and visible light into usable energy.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 1.17 gigawatt Market Size (2028) 2.12 gigawatt CAGR (2023-2028) 12.72% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Volume (gigawatt) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Favorable Government Policies. Increase in the adoption of solar PV systems.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Solar Energy Market?

The solar energy market is immensely fragmented and includes both local and international players.

Noteworthy players in the global solar energy market are,

Canadian Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

JA Solar Holding

Abengoa SA

Acciona SA

Brightsource Energy Inc.

Engie SA

NextEra Energy Inc.

ACWA Power

Sharp Corporation

REC Solar Holdings AS

Hanwha Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Solar Energy Market Report :

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment is Predicted to Dominate the Market

The most recent PV systems have advanced technologies built in. They can directly convert solar energy into electricity with the use of solar panels that are built using semiconductor materials like silicon.

Over the past decade, the cost of manufacturing PV systems has declined dramatically. Major reasons for this decline include economies of scale, technological advancements, and enhanced manufacturing processes.

Growing Demand for PV Systems in Asia-Pacific

To support overall solar energy adoption, countries in the Asia-Pacific region, like Japan, China, and India, have implemented supportive policies and ambitious renewable energy targets.

As per the reports by the International Renewable Energy Agency, the total solar energy installed capacity grew by a whopping 110 GW in 2022 from 2021.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Solar Energy Market?

In September 2022, its first set of utility-scale renewable energy projects in India was announced by Amazon India. These projects included setting up three solar farms in Rajasthan, which had a total clean energy capacity of 420 MW.

In March 2022, A partnership was created between the University of California and Turlock Irrigation District (TID), Marin County, California Department of Water Resources, and Solar AquaGrid.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Solar Energy Market Based on Technology and Geography Regional Market Analysis:

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (gigawatt), 2018-2028) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Overview Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installed Capacity and Forecast, in GW, till 2028 Annual Solar PV Shipments, in GW, till 2022 Share of Solar PV Shipments (%), by Technology, 2022 Average Selling Price of Solar PV Module, in USD/W, till 2022 Key Projects Information Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Overview Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Installed Capacity and Forecast, in GW, till 2028 Solar Thermal Capacity in Operation, in GW, till 2022 Solar Thermal Installed Capacity Share (%), by Collector Type, 2022 Key Projects Information

By Geography Regional Market Analysis (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (gigawatt), 2018-2028) North America United States Mexico Europe Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Solar Energy Market Report (2023-2028) .

