Preventive Vaccines Market Revenues to Reach USD 94.70 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderbad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Preventive Vaccines Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 88.26 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.42% during the forecast period.

Preventive vaccines are those which are used to prevent any kind of infection from viruses that may cause serious diseases. These vaccines are made using the virus’ weakened form that would not cause the disease but help the body’s immune system to make antibodies to destroy the virus.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 88.26 billion Market Size (2028) USD 94.70 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 1.42% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing number of vaccination drives. The launch and approval of new vaccines against COVID-19.

Which are the Top Companies in the Preventive Vaccines Market?

The preventive vaccines market is fragmented and competitive in nature. It consists of many major players who occupy a significant share of the market. These companies are launching new vaccines to fight against the emerging novel strains of COVID-19.

Notable players in the preventive vaccines market are,

AstraZeneca PLC

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

GSK PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novavax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Preventive Vaccines Market Report :

COVID-19 Segment to Witness Prominent Growth

The COVID-19 segment is expected to register a maximum growth rate during the forecast period due to several vaccination drives in different parts of the world, emerging COVID-19 strains, and the ongoing launch and approval of new vaccinations against COVID-19.

Several countries’ governments, as well as bodies like WHO, GAVI, and UNICEF, are launching COVID-19 vaccines to reduce the risk of the virus. Therefore, they are placing orders for millions of vaccine doses, which is expected to fuel the market’s growth.

North America is Expected to Occupy Prominent Market Share

North America is expected to occupy a prominent share of the preventive vaccines market due to the increasing occurrence of infectious diseases, increasing demand for vaccines, the growing geriatric population, and the presence of key market players.

Several funds and programs by governments and international organizations are accelerating the development of preventive vaccines in the United States, which are also expected to boost the market’s growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Preventive Vaccines Market?

In August 2022, AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody combination Evusheld was approved in Japan for preventing and treating symptomatic diseases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In June 2022, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency authorized VBI Vaccines’ PreHevbri for immunizing against infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B in adults.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Preventive Vaccines Market Based on Vaccine Type, Disease Type, and Geography:

By Vaccine Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Live/Attenuated Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Subunit Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines mRNA Vaccines Other Vaccine Types

By Disease Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pneumococcal Poliovirus Hepatitis Influenza Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) COVID-19 Other Disease Types

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Preventive Vaccines Market Report (2023-2028) .

