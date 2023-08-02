Atopic Dermatitis Market Revenues to Reach USD 13.28 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Atopic Dermatitis Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 9.39 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period.

Atopic dermatitis, which is also known as atopic eczema, is generally referred to as a specific ‘skin condition,’ which patients wrongly believe can be treated at home. It severely impacts the physical and mental condition of a patient.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.39 billion Market Size (2028) USD 13.28 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.18% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Substantial increase in worldwide environmental pollution. Rise in reactions of food allergies upon patients.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market?

The market is moderately competitive in nature, with some major companies dominating the entire market. The landscape consists of both local and international players.

The significant players in the global atopic dermatitis market are,

Abbvie Inc.

Allergan PLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Nestle SA

Pfizer Inc.

Regenron Pharmaceutical Inc.

Evelo Biosciences

Cara Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi SA

LEO Pharma

Key Highlights from the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Report :

Corticosteroids Segment to Dominate the Market

Corticosteroids are referred to as medicines that are like cortisones and are generally used to reduce inflammation in the body. These medicines help reduce redness, swelling, itching, and allergic reactions.

As per National Eczema Association (NEA), corticosteroids are the most prescribed medicine for eczema, as they help control itching and inflammation.

North American Market to Grow Significantly

In the North American region, the United States is expected to hold a substantial share of the market. Major reasons for this are the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis and the rising awareness rate among patients in the United States.

A recent boost in investments in atopic dermatitis prevention and cure contributed substantially to the growth of the market in the region. The estimated amount invested in atopic dermatitis research was USD 46 million in the year 2021 and USD 44 million in the year 2022.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market?

In October 2022, a campaign was launched to raise awareness about atopic dermatitis across different cultures by Leo Pharma. This campaign included the journey of four different patients with chronic skin diseases from Spain, Germany, Italy, and France.

In June 2022, USFDA approval was received by Sanofi for Dupixent (dupilumab) for children between the ages of six months and five years.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Based on Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Geography:

By Drug Class (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Corticosteroids Emollients/Moisturizers IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors Calcineurin Inhibitors Antibiotics Other Drug Classes





By Route of Administration (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Topical Oral Injectable





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Report (2023-2028) .

