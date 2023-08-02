Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Revenues to Reach USD 41.87 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 13.43 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 25.53% during the forecast period.

Photonic integrated circuits refer to multiple photonic components integrated on a single chip. These include waveguides, lasers, detectors, and modulators. Photonic ICs are extremely fast, have high power efficiency, and can accommodate better bandwidth than traditional ICs.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.43 billion Market Size (2028) USD 41.87 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 25.53% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Better benefits than traditional ICs. The demand for low-cost photonic hardware.

Which are the Top Companies in the Photonic Integrated Circuit Market?

The photonic integrated circuit market is moderately competitive and includes several prominent market players. Few players among them currently dominate the market. However, by innovating new products and making advancements in technologies, many companies are increasing their market presence in terms of securing new contracts and tapping new markets.

Significant players in the photonic integrated circuit market are,

NeoPhotonics Corporation

POET Technologies

II-VI Incorporated

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Source Photonics Inc.

Lumentum Holdings

Caliopa (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd)

Effect Photonics

Colorchip Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report :

Telecommunications and Data Center Applications Driving the Market

PICs that are hybrid in nature have a wide range of applications in telecommunications and data centers. The demand for high data transfer is the biggest factor driving the increasing adoption of hybrid PICs in telecom and data center markets.

The growing demand for more bandwidth and the adoption of cloud services by SMEs, primarily after the COVID-19 pandemic, has boosted the demand for data centers massively. The trend of increasing switch and transceiver data rates is driving the adoption of PICs.

Growing Demand for PICs in North America

In North America, the huge number of data centers and fiber option communication WAN applications drive the demand for PIC-based products. The photonic integrated circuit industry in the region is growing due to the huge need for high-speed data transfer, which increases data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid development of IoT.

Due to the increasing requirement for data rates and bandwidth, companies are shifting toward PICs. PICs that function with light and photons rather than electricity and electrons are expected to offer efficiency and more bandwidth, making them ideal for future applications.

What are the Latest Developments in the Photonic Integrated Circuit Market?

In May 2023, ANELLO Photonics partnered with NVIDIA Inception to empower startups offering advanced technologies. The company focuses on establishing low-noise and low-drift optical gyroscope smart sensors using ANELLO’s PIC technology.

In August 2022, DustPhotonics partnered with MaxLinear to launch a silicon photonic chipset integrated with lasers driven directly from a DSP without using any external driver chip for better system performance.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Based on Type of Raw Material, Integration Process, Application, and Geography:

By Type of Raw Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) III-V Material Lithium Niobate Silica-on-silicon Other Raw Materials

By Integration Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hybrid Monolithic

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Telecommunications Biomedical Data Centers Other Applications (Optical Sensors (LiDAR), Metrology)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



