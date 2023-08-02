Allergy Treatment Market Revenues to Reach USD 28.74 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Allergy Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 19.47 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period.



An allergy occurs when the immune system reacts abnormally to a foreign substance. Its treatment involves drugs and therapies that lessen the symptoms of allergies and help the immune system prepare for future encounters. The expanding burden of various types of allergies, the growing investment by manufacturers in developing novel allergic treatments, and the rising importance of self-medication are the major factors propelling the market's growth. With the surge in allergic reactions, there are growing investments seen worldwide for the development of novel treatments.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 19.47 billion Market Size (2028) USD 28.74 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.10% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising importance of self-medication The expanding burden of various types of allergies.

Who are the Top Companies in the Allergy Treatment Market?

The global allergy treatment market is highly competitive, comprising several major players.

The key players holding the global allergy treatment market are:

ALK-Abello AS

AbbVie Inc.

Allergy Therapeutics

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Nicox SA

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Leti Pharma

Novartis International AG

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Highlights from the Allergy Treatment Market Report :

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is the most effective and widely used allergy immunotherapy. So far, SCIT is the only treatment that alters the immune system and brings systemic relief. SCIT helps prevent the further development of new allergies and asthma.

A study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in December 2021 demonstrated the clinical efficacy of all house dust mite immunotherapy modalities and suggests that SCIT may be more effective than SLIT drops or tablets in controlling symptoms of allergic rhinitis. Thus, the increased efficacy of SCIT for treating allergies is expected to boost the market's growth over the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

North America is projected to hold a significant market share, with the United States accounting for the highest percentage. The region is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

The upsurge in allergy-related research and the increasing prevalence of allergies contribute to the North American allergy treatment market growth. Allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, with an annual cost of more than USD 18 billion. Over 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.

What are the Latest Developments in the Allergy Treatment Market?

In August 2022, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched the only-approved fixed-dose combination therapy for seasonal allergic rhinitis in the United States market.

In March 2022, Perrigo Company PLC received the final approval from the US FDA for the over-the-counter use of Nasonex 24HR Allergy (mometasone furoate monohydrate 50 mcg).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Allergy Treatment Market Based on Type, Treatment, and Geography:

By Type Eye Allergy Rhinitis Asthma Skin Allergy Food Allergies Other Allergies

By Treatment Anti-Allergy Drugs Antihistamines Corticosteroids Decongestants Other Drugs Immunotherapy Sub-cutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) Sub-lingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

