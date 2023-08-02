Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.33 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 0.88 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market growth due to the postponement of cardiovascular surgeries and the reduction in the cardiac surgery volume. Such a reduction in cardiac surgeries impacted the demand for an automated external defibrillator utilized in cardiac procedures. Nevertheless, the resumption of cardiac surgical procedures during the post-pandemic period is expected to regain the demand for automated external defibrillators, contributing to the market's growth. Crucial factors driving the automated electronic defibrillator market growth are the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in the field, supported by increasing investments from market players.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 0.88 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.33 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.78% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases. The rising geriatric population.

Who are the Top Companies in the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market?

The global Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market is moderately competitive, with the presence of a few major players.

The noteworthy players holding the global AED market are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Stryker Corporation

CU Medical System Inc.

Mediana Co. Ltd

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Progetti Srl

Bexen Cardio

Corplus

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Report - The wearable cardioverter defibrillators market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period.

- The wearable cardioverter defibrillators market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. External Defibrillator Market Report - The external defibrillator market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Report :

Fully-automated External Defibrillators to Record Significant Adoption

The increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases across different age groups, owing to stressful work conditions, sedentary lifestyles, growing consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and substance abuse, is predicted to drive the growth of the fully-automated AED segment over the forecast period.

Likewise, the increasing product launches are expected to contribute to the segment's growth. For instance, in October 2021, CellAED launched the handheld, smart personal AED, which is available for pre-order in Europe.

United States Expected to Hold Major Share

The North American AED market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the high burden and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, new product launches, and the emerging number of key market players in the region.

Furthermore, the rising geriatric population is also expected to drive the growth of the market. The data published by Statistics Canada in August 2022 indicated that the population aged 70 to 74 years in Canada was 1,847,585, while the population aged 80 to 84 years was 840,545.

What are the Latest Developments in the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market ?

In September 2022, Kauvery Hospital introduced its Restart Heart Foundation. It has installed automated external defibrillators, portable life-saving devices that are voice-prompted to treat people suffering sudden cardiac arrest.

In August 2022, Portage Health Foundation introduced a one-time AED grant program to address the foundation's long-term sustainability goal of building safer communities.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Based on Analysis Type, End-user, and Geography:

By Analysis Type Semi-automated External Defibrillators Fully-automated External Defibrillators

By End-user Hospitals/Clinics Home Care Other End Users

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Defibrillator Market Report – The defibrillator market size is expected to grow from USD 12.71 billion in 2023 to USD 18 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The defibrillator market size is expected to grow from USD 12.71 billion in 2023 to USD 18 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Australia Cardiovascular Devices Market Report – The Australian cardiovascular devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

– The Australian cardiovascular devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia Cardiovascular Devices Market Report - The Saudi Arabian cardiovascular devices market size is expected to grow from USD 0.69 billion in 2023 to USD 1.10 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.81% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment