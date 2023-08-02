Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Revenues to Reach USD 79.67 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 52.35 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period.

Small molecule drug discovery represents all the costs incurred by a drug discovery company during the discovery phase, involving substances with a low molecular weight that can quickly enter cells and are used for therapeutic purposes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries invested heavily in research and development to identify small-molecule drugs for the treatment of the virus, with researchers screening existing and novel drugs for potential therapeutic effects. Technological advancements, product launches, and partnerships by market players are contributing to the growth of the small molecule drug discovery market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 52.35 billion Market Size (2028) USD 79.67 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.76% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rise in demand for small-molecule drugs. Increasing usage in treating chronic diseases.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of a few global and regional companies.

The significant players in the global small molecule drug discovery market are,

ICON PLC

Charles River Laboratories

Promega Corporation

Eurofins Discovery

Schrödinger Inc.

Labcorp Drug Development

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Jubilant Biosys Ltd

Syngene International Limited

Curia Global Inc.

Evotec

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Key Highlights from the Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report :

High Growth in Target ID/Validation Segment

Target identification in small molecule drug discovery is the process of identifying the direct molecular target, such as a protein or nucleic acid, of a drug molecule. It aims to assess the likelihood of a molecular target being effective in developing pharmaceuticals for therapeutic applications.

Genetic interaction, direct biochemical, and computational interference are key approaches used for target identification and validation. Technological advancements play a crucial role in every aspect of small molecule drug discovery, from target identification and validation to lead optimization.

The increasing burden of diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's is driving the need for research and development for more effective therapeutics.

Market Dominated by North America

North America currently dominates the small molecule drug discovery market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and cancer in the region.

The high burden of cancer in the United States and Canada is driving the demand for small molecules, which are primarily used in cancer treatment.

Strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations between market players are contributing to the market's growth in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market?

In August 2022, BioDuro-Sundia and X-Chem launched DNA Encoded Compound Library (DEL) technology services in China.

In July 2022, RxCelerate launched RxNfinit, a new small molecule discovery platform that leverages machine learning, in silico structure modeling, and combinatorial chemistry.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Based on Therapeutic Area, Process/Phase, and Geography.

By Therapeutic Area (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oncology Central Nervous System Cardiovascular Respiratory Metabolic Disorders Gastrointestinal Other Therapeutic Areas

By Process/Phase (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Target ID/Validation Hit Generation and Selection Lead Identification Lead Optimization

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



