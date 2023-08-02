Dietary Supplements Market Revenues to Reach USD 166.21 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Dietary Supplements Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 133.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

The dietary supplements market has experienced a surge in demand for products promoting digestive and immune health after COVID-19. Sales of various supplements, including proteins, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, have seen significant growth in response to the pandemic. Digitization in the retail sector is expected to further boost the growth of the dietary supplements market. The increasing number of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums, along with growing fitness awareness among youngsters, is driving the demand for energy and weight management supplements.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 133.38 billion Market Size (2028) USD 166.21 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.50% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Shift toward preventive health management practices. The popularity of herbal supplements.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Dietary Supplements Market?

The market has a wide scope, considering the existing companies. With prevalent FDA regulations, the leading players have an upper edge and continue to dominate the market. Major global players have a geographical reach and high brand awareness among consumers. They focus on product innovation, offering different flavors formats like gummies and chewable supplements.

The significant players in the global dietary supplements market are,

Amway Corporation

Abbott Nutrition

Glanbia PLC

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Herbalife Nutrition

Haleon PLC

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

The Bountiful Company

Global Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Report - The market is expected to grow from USD 7.81 billion in 2023 to USD 10.32 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The market is expected to grow from USD 7.81 billion in 2023 to USD 10.32 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market Report - The global bone and joint health supplements market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Global Dietary Supplements Market Report :

Increasing Consumer Investment in Preventive Healthcare

The global healthcare market has been shifting from curative practices to preventive management, leading to an increased emphasis on health supplements. Healthcare costs have risen significantly, prompting consumers to invest in preventive products and services to manage simpler metabolic disorders.

Vegan and all-natural supplements have gained popularity as consumers seek healthier and more sustainable options. Probiotics, which promote gut health, have experienced substantial growth in demand, driving sales of various supplement formats.

Producers of dietary supplements are expanding their offerings to include applications, formulations, and therapeutic benefits beyond traditional uses to meet consumer demands and increase sales.

Fastest Growing Market in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific dietary supplements market has experienced rapid growth in both developed and developing countries. Factors such as growing awareness about health supplements, a rising population, and increasing disposable incomes are driving the market's growth in the region.

Countries like India, China, and Japan have seen an increased demand for supplements due to their considerable aging populations.

The availability of raw materials in the region offers significant investment opportunities, particularly for herbal and Ayurveda extract-based products.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Dietary Supplements Market?

In September 2022, Abbott launched a new Ensure formulation with HMB (hydroxy-methyl butyrate) with 32 essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, and vitamin D to help improve muscle and bone strength.

In August 2022, Optimum Nutrition launched Gold Standard Protein Shake in two flavors, chocolate and vanilla. Each serving contains 24 grams of protein.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Dietary Supplements Market Based on Type, Form, Health Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Vitamins & Minerals Herbal Supplements Proteins and Amino Acids Fatty-acids Prebiotics & Probiotics Other Types

By Form (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Tablets Capsules Powders Gummies Softgels Liquids Other Forms

By Health Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) General Health Bone & Joint Health Energy & Weight Management Gastrointestinal Health Immunity Cardiac Health Diabetes Skin/Hair/Nails Other Health Applications

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pharmacies and Drug Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retail Channels Other Distribution Channels





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Spain United Kingdom Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Dietary Supplements Market Report (2023-2028) .

