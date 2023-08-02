Refining Catalysts Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.51 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Refining Catalysts Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.76 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period.

Refinery catalysts are special catalysts used in oil refining to change heavy crude oil into valuable products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The market for these catalysts is being boosted by more investment in refineries and a growing need for higher-octane fuel. However, unpredictable changes in precious metal prices might slow down market growth. There's potential for the use of nanocatalysts in the future as the focus shifts toward them. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the market, led by countries like China and India.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.76 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.51 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.69% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in refineries. Growing need for higher-octane fuel.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Refining Catalysts Market?

The market is partially consolidated. The significant players in the global refining catalysts market are,

Albemarle Corporation

Axens

BASF SE

China Petrochemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Topsoe

Honeywell International

JGC C & C

Johnson Matthey

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG)

KNT Group

Key Highlights from the Global Refining Catalysts Market Report :

Growth in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts Segment

The Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) process is crucial in refineries for producing lighter products from crude oil. The FCC unit converts various feed types like cracked gas oil, vacuum/atmospheric resins, etc., into valuable products such as diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, etc.

The process involves heating the feedstock at high temperatures and pressure, combined with a catalyst, to break down high-boiling hydrocarbons into smaller molecules.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is investing USD 4.39 billion to expand its Panipat refinery, aiming to increase production from 15 to 25 million tons annually.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the refining catalysts market, and it's predicted to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

China is the major player in the region, accounting for over 40% and possessing more than 14% of the world's refining capacity.

South Korea's naphtha use is expected to increase due to capacity growth in ethylene plants and rising demand for plastics in Asia. Indonesia aims to significantly boost its oil refining capacity to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

These factors are collectively contributing to the growth of the refining catalysts market in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Refining Catalysts Market?

In March 2022: BASF launched Fourtitude, a new fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst designed to maximize butylenes from resid feedstocks.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Refining Catalysts Market Based on Product, Process, and Geography.

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) CoMo NiMo Alumina-based Noble Metal NiW Zeolites Other Products

By Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hydrotreating Gasoline Kerosene Diesel Vacuum Gas Oil Catalytic Cracking Gasoline Residual Feed Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) Hydrocracking

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



