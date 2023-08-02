Coronary Stents Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.76 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Coronary Stents Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 7.11 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

Coronary stents are small tubes used to treat blocked coronary arteries, reducing chest pain and aiding heart attack treatment through a technique called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty. The market is being driven by new product developments, approvals, and the rising incidence of coronary artery diseases. The growing geriatric population, advancements in stent technology, and product launches are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. However, product recalls and strict regulatory approval processes might pose challenges.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.11 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.76 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.25% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers New product developments and approvals. Rising incidence of coronary artery diseases.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Coronary Stents Market?

The market is moderately fragmented. There are several significant players who make the market reasonably competitive. Existing and emerging companies are focused on new developments and advancements in coronary stent technology.

The significant players in the global coronary stents market are,

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biosensors International Group Ltd

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

Translumina GmbH

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd

Bilakhia Holdings Pvt Ltd (Meril Life Sciences)

Key Highlights from the Global Coronary Stents Market Report :

Growth Opportunities in Drug-Eluting Stent Segment

Drug-eluting stents deliver antiproliferative drugs to prevent excessive neointima growth after stent implantation. These stents consist of an antirestenotic drug embedded in the polymer, which is released gradually after implantation.

Growing elderly and diabetic populations increase the risk of coronary heart disease, driving the demand for drug-eluting stents. Drug-eluting stents have a lower risk of target vessel revascularization, making them preferable for percutaneous coronary intervention.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Significant Growth

Cardiovascular disease is prevalent in densely populated countries like China and India, which is expected to boost the growth of the coronary stent market.

The growing elderly populations and new product developments are also positively influencing the market.

Japan is witnessing the launch of new products and partnerships by the market players to make use of the full potential for growth in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Coronary Stents Market?

In August 2022, Medtronic launched the Onyx Frontier drug-eluting stent in Europe.

In April 2022, Transluminal introduced the VIVO ISAR, a new dual drug polymer-free coated stent (DDCS).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Coronary Stents Market Based on Product Type, Biomaterial, End User, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Drug Eluting Stent Bare Metal Coronary Stent Bioabsorbable Stent

By Biomaterial (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Metallic Biomaterial Polymeric Biomaterial Natural Biomaterial

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



