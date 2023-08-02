Cell Isolation Market Revenues to Reach USD 23.25 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Cell Isolation Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 12.16 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period.

Cell isolation/separation sorts cells from a heterogeneous group without contamination. It is crucial for cell-based therapies and research applications. It is vital in biologics development, therapeutic protein production, diagnostics, and other areas. Rising cancer cases lead to increased use of cell isolation products for diagnosis and treatment. New investments in biotech and life sciences are improving cell isolation technology.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 12.16 billion Market Size (2028) USD 23.25 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.85% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer. Supportive government initiatives.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Cell Isolation Market?

The market is competitive and consists of several market players. A few major players are currently dominating the majority share of the market.

The significant players in the global cell isolation market are,

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Terumo Corporation

PluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG

Miltenyi Biotec

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Corning Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences Inc.

Invent Biotechnologies

Key Highlights from the Global Cell Isolation Market Report :

Human Cell Segment to Witness Growth

The increasing focus on human and cancer research and various applications of isolated human cells in biopharmaceutical development, clinical trials, and research are driving the growth of the segment.

Favorable reimbursement policies for personalized medicine in developed countries are positively influencing human cell isolation.

Rising cancer cases are encouraging market players to take advanced initiatives in the segment, boosting its growth.

North America to Lead the Market

North America is projected to have a significant share of the cell isolation market in the coming years due to well-established pharmaceutical and biotech industries, advanced technology adoption, and research activities.

The high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, is increasing the demand for cell isolation in research and clinical applications in the region.

The United States is expected to dominate the North American cell isolation market due to major pharmaceutical companies, strong life sciences R&D, and high chronic disease prevalence.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Cell Isolation Market?

In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a closed and automated cell isolation and bead removal solution to help evolve cell therapy manufacturing.

In January 2022, Sony Corporation launched CGX10, an advanced cell isolation system that sorts cells at high speed and high purity in a closed system.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Cell Isolation Market Based on Product, Type, Application, and Geography.

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Consumables Reagents and Kits Beads Disposables Instruments Centrifuges Flow Cytometers Filtration Systems Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems Other Instruments





By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Human Animal

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Research Laboratories and Institutes Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies Other Application

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Cell Isolation Market Report (2023-2028) .

