Sarcopenia Treatment Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.76 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Sarcopenia Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period.

Sarcopenia is described as the loss of muscle mass, function, and strength associated with aging. There are no FDA-approved medications for treating sarcopenia. Key players are focusing on research on sarcopenia treatment.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.01 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.76 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.58% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rise in the geriatric population and malnutrition. Increasing musculoskeletal problems acquired by patients post-COVID-19.

Who are the Top Companies in the Sarcopenia Treatment Market?

The market is moderately competitive in nature. The key players are focused on strengthening their portfolios for treating sarcopenia.

Significant players in the sarcopenia treatment market are,

Abbott Nutrition

GSK PLC

Nestle Health Science

Sanofi SA

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Metagenics LLC

Wellona Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Perrigo Company PLC

Dr. Jockers Store

Key Highlights from the Sarcopenia Treatment Market Report :

Demand for Protein Supplements to Drive the Market

Protein is critical to maintaining normal bodily functions. Daily protein intake is, thus, essential to maintaining muscle mass and strength. Therefore, including protein in diets prevents the loss of muscle mass, thereby driving the market.

The increasing R&D activities are helping identify the protein usage needed to fulfill the protein deficiency and treat sarcopenia, thus, driving the segment.

North America to Hold Significant Market Share

North America is expected to hold a significant market share due to the presence of developed healthcare facilities and technological developments.

Various initiatives by the government are supporting the research and development of sarcopenia treatments, driving the growth of the market in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Sarcopenia Treatment Market?

In July 2023, Biophytis applied for approval from the US FDA to launch SARA-31, which is expected to be the first Phase II study in sarcopenia.

In February 2023, University College Dublin started a clinical trial to study the efficiency of a 12-week resistance exercise program with or without an oral nutritional supplement.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Sarcopenia Treatment Market Based on Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Treatment Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Protein Supplements Vitamin B12 Supplements Vitamin D and Calcium Supplements Other Treatment Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Sarcopenia Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) .

