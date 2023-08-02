Small Wind Turbine Market Revenues to Reach USD 316.87 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Small Wind Turbine Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 297.20 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.29% during the forecast period.

Small wind turbines are low-cost and need less maintenance. They depend on alternative energy generators, which are easy to install and require less space.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 297.20 million Market Size (2028) USD 316.87 million CAGR (2023-2028) 1.29% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The lower environmental impact of small wind turbines. The lower CAPEX and OPEX requirements.

Who are the Top Companies in the Small Wind Turbine Market?

The small wind turbine market is fragmented in moderation. The major players in the market are using strategies like innovation and increasing their market reach.

Significant players in the small wind turbine market are,

Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd

Bergey Wind Power Co.

City Windmills Holdings PLC

Wind Energy Solutions

SD Wind Energy Limited

UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd

Northern Power Systems Inc.

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd

TUGE Energia OU

Ryse Energy

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Asia-Pacific Large Wind Turbine Market Report - The Asia-Pacific large wind turbine market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Asia-Pacific large wind turbine market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Large Wind Turbine Market Report - The European large wind turbine market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Small Wind Turbine Market Report :

Low Demand for CAPEX and OPEX to Drive the Market

Maintenance costs are drastically low for small wind turbines due to the proximity of smaller turbines and the lower requirement for specialized equipment or crew to carry out essential maintenance operations.

Small wind turbines are ideal for rural consumers in residential, portable, or off-grid applications. They are mostly used to power rural or suburban households, schools, and manufacturing facilities.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific has the potential for the expansion of the market studied in the field of off-grid and residential-scale small wind turbines. China has the largest wind power generation capacity, wherein it installed 33.38 MW of small wind turbines in 2021.

Small wind turbine applications in China are moving from rural electricity to city streets and telecom stand-alone power generator systems. The country is rapidly developing in these new applications.

What are the Latest Developments in the Small Wind Turbine Market?

In January 2023, BRAUN Windturbinen GmbH, a German wind turbine manufacturer, installed a 7.5 kW of small wind turbines.

In December 2022, Bergey Windpower, a company operating in electric utility in Norman, United States, announced its plan to fuel access to its 15-kW wind turbine model.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Small Wind Turbine Market Based on Axis Type, Application, and Geography:

By Axis Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) On-grid Off-grid

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Small Wind Turbine Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Airborne Wind Turbines Market Report - The airborne wind turbines market size is estimated at USD 129.81 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 200.56 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The airborne wind turbines market size is estimated at USD 129.81 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 200.56 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Wind Turbine Blade Recycling Market Report - The wind turbine blade recycling market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The wind turbine blade recycling market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Wind Turbine Market Report - The wind turbine market volume is estimated at 100 gigawatt in 2023. It is expected to reach 655.69 gigawatt by 2028, registering a CAGR of 45.66% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment