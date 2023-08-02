Spectacle Lens Market Revenues to Reach USD 62.40 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Spectacle Lens Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 52.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period.

A spectacle lens refers to a corrective lens used to fix eye problems and help improve vision. Lenses are optical devices that are transmissive and are used to focus on a ray of light by a process called refraction.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 52.46 billion Market Size (2028) USD 62.40 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.53% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rise of digital technologies and work-from-home. The rising awareness of vision impairment and vision correction solutions.

Who are the Top Companies in the Spectacle Lens Market?

The spectacle lens market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The presence of several players is increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market studied.

Significant players in the spectacle lens market are,

Carl Zeiss AG (Carl Zeiss Meditec AG)

EssilorLuxottica (Essilor)

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Hoya Corporation (Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd.)

Rodenstock GmbH

Nikon Corporation

Korva SE (Fielmann AG)

WANXIN Group (Wanxin Lens)

Tokai Optical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd.

Nakanishi Vision

Vision Ease

Key Highlights from the Spectacle Lens Market Report :

Demand for Prescription Glass to Drive the Market

Prescription glasses are designed to improve conditions like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. The demand for prescription glasses is increasing due to the increasing burden of eye diseases.

The continuous efforts of major market players to provide prescription lenses and offer various benefits to users are expected to drive the segment’s growth.

North America is Likely to Hold Significant Market Share

The United States and Canada house well-structured healthcare systems, engaging various global market players in product development.

The increasing older population in the United States, in addition to the shift toward vision correction, is fueling the usage of most eyewear types in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Spectacle Lens Market?

In January 2023, Essilor, a leading prescription lens company, launched its latest product to the Indian market.

In December 2022, Vision Science and Technology Co. Ltd launched an innovative spectacle lens to slow down myopia progression.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Spectacle Lens Market Based on Type, Coating Type, Usage, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Single Vision Bifocal Trifocal Progressive

By Coating Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Anti-Reflective Coating Scratch-Resistant Coating Anti-Fog Coating UV Protection Other Coating Types

By Usage (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Prescription Glass OTC Reading Glass

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Spectacle Lens Market Report (2023-2028) .

