Sodium Cyanide Market Volumes to Reach USD 1.39 million kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Sodium Cyanide Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 1.14 million kilotons billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period.

Sodium cyanide is a white, deliquescent, poisonous, water-soluble, and crystalline powder that is prepared by heating charcoal and sodium amide together. It is used for functions like extracting gold from ore, chemical manufacturing, electroplating, and fumigation.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.14 million kilotons Market Size (2028) USD 1.39 million kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 4.06% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Volume (million kilotons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing mining activities in Canada and Mexico. Discovery of new mines.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Sodium Cyanide Market?

The sodium cyanide market is highly consolidated in nature. The top ten players in the market constitute around 60% of it.

A few significant players in the global sodium cyanide market are,

Anhui Shuguang Chemical Group

Australian Gold Reagents Pty Ltd

Changsha Hekang Chemical Co. Ltd

Cyanco International LLC

Cyplus Gmbh

Draslovka

Hebei Chengxin Group Co. Ltd

Jincheng Hongsheng Chemical Co. Ltd

Orica Limited

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd

Tongsuh Petrochemical Corp. Ltd (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Unigel

Ynnovate Sanzheng (Yingkou) Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Sodium Cyanide Market Report :

The Mining Segment Expected to Boost Market Demand

A huge portion of the total quantity of sodium cyanide produced around the world is used in metallurgy and mining. Silver and gold are generally extracted using this process. Mining is the most.

Sodium cyanide is the main part of the process of gold extraction from ore. The process involves crushing the ore using industrial machinery, which is popularly known as leeching.

Asia-Pacific is Predicted to Dominate the Market.

Pertaining to the huge demand from the chemical and gold extraction industry, the demand of sodium cyanide has increased substantially in China over the years.

China is the biggest producer of gold, having a share of around 9% of the total amount of gold produced around the world. The main reason for this is that in the Shandong province, mining activities have picked up pace after the pandemic.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Sodium Cyanide Market Based on End-user Industry and Geography:

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (million kilotons), 2018-2028) Mining Chemical Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (million kilotons), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Russia CIS Countries (Excluding Russia) Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Peru Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Ghana Sudan South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



