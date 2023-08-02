Flow Cytometry Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.42 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Flow Cytometry Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.82 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period.

Flow cytometry is a laser that uses impedance technology to count cells, locate biomarkers, sort cells, and build proteins. It is done by putting the cell in a fluid stream and then moving it through a machine that can locate it.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.82 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.42 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.69% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing adoption of flow cytometry in stem cell research. Flow cytometry applications in clinical research.

Who are the Top Companies in the Flow Cytometry Market?

The flow cytometry market is highly competitive due to the presence of several players. These market players occupy a huge chunk of the market and are expected to remain in the competitive scenario for the next few years.

Significant players in the flow cytometry market are,

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Stratedigm Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Miltenyi Biotech

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (Sony Corporation of America)

BioMerieux SA

Enzo Biochem Inc. (Enzo Life Sciences Inc.)

Key Highlights from the Flow Cytometry Market Report :

Stem Cell Segment is Likely to Grow Significantly

Flow cytometry is used to locate, describe, and separate stem cells for research purposes as it can take quantitative measurements of a single cell in a group of cells quickly.

The growth of stem cell research, the use of recombinant DNA technology for making antibodies, and the development of cytometry technologies are expected to fuel the market’s growth in stem cell research.

North America is Likely to Witness Significant Growth

North America is expected to witness maximum market growth due to rising research activities, leishmania and HIV cases, and the presence of various key players.

The growth of the market in this region is also due to the launch of new products. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an imaging-enhanced flow cytometer that uses a high-quality camera and acoustic based on flow cytometry technology.

What are the Latest Developments in the Flow Cytometry Market?

In November 2022, Sony Corporation launched SFA-Life Sciences Cloud platform to analyze flow cytometry data to find rare cells in a large cell population.

In September 2022, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched BD Research Cloud to enable scientists to perform experiments better.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Flow Cytometry Market Based on Product Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Instrument Kit and Reagent Software and Services

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cell-based Flow Cytometry Bead-based Flow Cytometry

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oncology Drug Discovery Stem Cell Therapy Organ Transplantation Hematology Other Applications

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hospitals and Clinics Academia and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



