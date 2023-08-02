Apheresis Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.37 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Apheresis Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.33 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

Apheresis is a medical technique that involves passing blood through an apparatus to separate a specific component and return the rest to the bloodstream. Apheresis is used in treating various diseases, such as thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemolytic uremic syndrome, autoimmune diseases, and sepsis. The increasing burden of diseases, rising demand for blood components and safety, technological advancements, and improved reimbursement policies and funding for apheresis procedures are driving the global apheresis market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.33 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.37 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.63% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing product innovations and approvals. The increasing burden of diseases and rising demand for blood components.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Apheresis Market?

The market is moderately competitive and dominated by a few major players. Currently, the market is well-established in many areas and has shown nascent success. However, its full potential is yet to be determined in developing regions. Strategic alliances and product launches by major companies and government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The significant players in the global apheresis market are,

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun SE

Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA (Fresenius Kabi AG)

Haemonetics Corporation

Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT Inc.)

Kaneka Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.)

Medica SPA

Baxter International

Cerus Corporation

Macopharma SA

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd (JIMRO Co. Ltd)

Key Highlights from the Global Apheresis Market Report :

Growing Hematological Disorders Segment

Hematologic disorders involve problems with blood and blood-forming organs, leading to significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects approximately 100,000 Americans. Apheresis is increasingly used as a treatment method for hematological disorders.

Therapeutic apheresis techniques like immunoadsorption, double filtration, and cytapheresis are used in treating both primary and secondary autoimmune renal diseases. Apheresis plays a vital role in managing sickle cell anemia, providing better red cell exchange therapeutic procedures for patients.

Numerous clinical trials and studies are investigating the use of apheresis for hematological malignancies and other hematological diseases.

Steady Growth in North America

North America is expected to witness growth in the apheresis market due to the increasing burden of blood-related ailments and neurological disorders.

The established healthcare infrastructure and high patient awareness levels are boosting the market's growth in the region. The high incidence of target diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, is driving the demand for apheresis procedures and devices in the United States.

Increasing reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures and devices is also contributing to the growth of the market.





What are the Latest Developments in the Global Apheresis Market?

In July 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies collaborated with Eliaz Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a novel therapeutic apheresis treatment for acute kidney injury (AKI).

In June 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies reported that the UK’s NHS England has selected the automated red blood cell exchange (RBCX) procedure performed on the company’s Spectra Optia Apheresis System through the NHS MedTech Funding Mandate (MTFM) to treat sickle cell disease.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Apheresis Market Based on Product, Apheresis Procedure, Technology, Application, and Geography.

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Devices Disposables





By Apheresis Procedure (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Leukapheresis Plasmapheresis Plateletpheresis Erythrocytapheresis Other Apheresis Procedures

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Centrifugation Membrane Separation

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Renal Disorders Hematological Disorders Neurological Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



