Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 2, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: July 26 to July 31, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 102,000 37.3838 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 64,500 37.3728 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 16,000 37.3196 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 17,500 37.3329 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 172,043 38.7001 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 88,207 38.7354 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 11,160 38.6089 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 21,245 38.6542 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 217,157 38.5980 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 100,700 38.5942 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 11,543 38.4453 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 20,600 38.5991 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 31-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 180,598 38.8387 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 31-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 91,247 38.8507 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 31-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 10,000 38.8638 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 31-Jul-23 FR0014003TT8 18,968 38.8631 AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

