Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceAugust 2, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: July 26 to July 31, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Jul-23FR0014003TT8102,00037.3838XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Jul-23FR0014003TT864,50037.3728DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Jul-23FR0014003TT816,00037.3196TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Jul-23FR0014003TT817,50037.3329AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Jul-23FR0014003TT8172,04338.7001XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Jul-23FR0014003TT888,20738.7354DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Jul-23FR0014003TT811,16038.6089TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Jul-23FR0014003TT821,24538.6542AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Jul-23FR0014003TT8217,15738.5980XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Jul-23FR0014003TT8100,70038.5942DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Jul-23FR0014003TT811,54338.4453TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Jul-23FR0014003TT820,60038.5991AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8631-Jul-23FR0014003TT8180,59838.8387XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8631-Jul-23FR0014003TT891,24738.8507DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8631-Jul-23FR0014003TT810,00038.8638TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8631-Jul-23FR0014003TT818,96838.8631AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

