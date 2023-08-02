Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 2, 2023
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: July 26 to July 31, 2023
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|102,000
|37.3838
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|64,500
|37.3728
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|16,000
|37.3196
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|17,500
|37.3329
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|172,043
|38.7001
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|88,207
|38.7354
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|11,160
|38.6089
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|21,245
|38.6542
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|217,157
|38.5980
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|100,700
|38.5942
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|11,543
|38.4453
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|20,600
|38.5991
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|31-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|180,598
|38.8387
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|31-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|91,247
|38.8507
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|31-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|10,000
|38.8638
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|31-Jul-23
|FR0014003TT8
|18,968
|38.8631
|AQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
###
;
Attachment