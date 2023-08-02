Open RAN and Network Virtualization Research Report 2023: Greenfield vs. Brownfield Operators - How are They Embracing Open RAN and Network Virtualization?

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open RAN and Network Virtualization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Open RAN and network virtualization are transformative technologies that are revolutionizing the mobile network industry. The emergence of the Open RAN movement has gained significant momentum. Over the past three years, the industry has seen a remarkable shift in the adoption of these technologies.

This report provides an in-depth analysis that delves into the intricacies of the two technologies' adoption in the market:

What is Open RAN and network virtualization? How have these technologies evolved?

What is the relationship between Open RAN and network virtualization? What is Open vRAN?

How are greenfield operators and brownfield operators adopting these technologies?

What are the market forecasts for the Open RAN market in 2028?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Convergence of Open RAN and network virtualization

2.1. Definition of Open RAN

2.2. Network virtualization: transforming operator business

2.3. Network virtualization

2.4. Open RAN deployment status

2.5. Evolution of telcos involved in virtualization

2.6. Convergence of Open RAN and network virtualization

3. From vRAN to Open vRAN

3.1. What is RAN?

3.2. Definition of virtualized RAN

3.3. vRAN and Edge computing

3.4. RAN evolution to open and virtualized RAN

3.5. Open vRAN ecosystem

4. MNO perspectives

4.1. Greenfield operators' Open RAN and network virtualization strategies

4.2. Brownfield operators' Open RAN and network virtualization strategies

4.3. Deutsche Telekom

4.4. DISH Wireless

4.5. NTT Docomo

4.6. Orange

4.7. Rakuten Mobile

4.8. Telefonica

4.9. Vodafone

5. Open RAN market size

5.1 Market sizing - Open RAN market 2022-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzf49a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.