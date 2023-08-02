Digestive Health Market to Surpass USD 94.41 Billion by 2030 Driven by Prevalence of Digestive Disorders and Major Advancements in Probiotic Research | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, the Digestive Health Market reached USD 49.46 Billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 94.41 Billion by 2030, with a growth rate of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview:

Digestive health refers to the overall well-being and proper functioning of the digestive system, which is responsible for breaking down food and absorbing essential nutrients, as well as eliminating waste from the body. A healthy digestive system is vital for maintaining overall health and ensuring the body receives the necessary nutrients to function optimally.

Digestive Health Market Analysis:

The digestive health market is poised for sustained growth, driven by evolving consumer lifestyles, increasing health consciousness, and a focus on preventive healthcare. As the aging population expands and digestive disorders become more prevalent, the demand for innovative products and solutions will continue to rise. With a backdrop of ongoing research, advancements in formulation, and regulatory support, the industry is set to flourish, offering exciting opportunities for businesses and healthcare providers alike.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Sanofi

BASF SE

NOW Health Group Inc.

The Bountiful Company

Amway Corporation

Yakult Honsha Co.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ltd.

Get a Sample Report of Digestive Health Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3134

Impact of Recession on Digestive Health Market Growth

While a recession can present challenges to the digestive health market, it also brings opportunities for adaptation and growth. Understanding the shifts in consumer behavior, healthcare spending patterns, and the rise of telemedicine is crucial for industry players to navigate through uncertain times successfully. By focusing on cost-effective, preventive solutions, investing in digital health platforms, and fostering innovation, companies can position themselves for long-term success.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the digestive health market is likely to be complex and multifaceted, affecting supply chains, research and development, healthcare infrastructure, consumer behavior, and trade dynamics. Companies operating in the sector need to remain agile and adapt to changing market conditions. While challenges are evident, the crisis may also spur innovation and collaboration, leading to new opportunities and solutions for digestive health concerns.

Digestive Health Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 49.46 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 94.41 Bn CAGR CAGR of 8.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Digestive Health Market: Key Segmentation • By Ingredient Type (Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Others)

• By Product Type (Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Pharmacies, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on the digestive health market. The changes in consumer behavior, increased focus on immunity, digital solutions, supply chain disruptions, and clinical research setbacks are just a few examples of the pandemic's impact. Healthcare providers and stakeholders in the digestive health sector must adapt to these shifts and seek innovative solutions to address emerging challenges.

Key Regional Developments

North America holds a significant share in the digestive health market. The region's growing health-conscious population has increased the demand for digestive health supplements and probiotics. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the market due to changing dietary habits, urbanization, and increasing disposable income. The Middle East and Africa are witnessing gradual growth in the market. The market is primarily driven by an increasing focus on preventive healthcare and the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders.

Get an Excel-Data Sheet of Digestive Health Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries and Continents Data) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3134

Key Takeaway from Digestive Health Market Study

The Prebiotics segment, with their proven benefits in enhancing gut health and supporting a robust microbiome, have become the go-to choice for consumers seeking preventive measures for gastrointestinal well-being.

Simultaneously, hospital pharmacies' increasing influence in the market showcases the growing importance of streamlined patient care within healthcare facilities. For patients with severe gastrointestinal conditions, hospital pharmacies become a vital source of prescription-based digestive health medications.

Recent Developments Related to Digestive Health Market

In a groundbreaking move, Daewoong Pharma, a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company, has ventured into the burgeoning market in Africa with a transformative $20.32 million deal.

The GI Alliance, a leading network of gastroenterology care providers, has announced its expansion in the Washington market through a strategic partnership with Digestive Health Consultants, a well-established and reputable gastroenterology practice in the region.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Digestive Health Market Segmentation, By Ingredient Type

9. Digestive Health Market Segmentation, By Product Type

10. Digestive Health Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Digestive Health Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3134

(For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.