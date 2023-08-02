Body Fat Measurement Market Nearly Worth $1Bn, Globally by 2027 at 8.1% CAGR with Fitness Centers (8.7% CAGR) Segment Driving Growth During 2020-2027 | Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Body Fat Measurement Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, End User, and Geography,” the market size is projected to reach $1,078.99 million by 2027 from $584.50 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027, By product, bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest share of the market, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the market during 2020-2027.





Growth in the Number of Fitness Clubs, Weight Loss Clinics, and Sports Rehabilitation Centre’s are Creating Development Opportunities for Global Fat Body Measurement Market Growth During 2020-2027:

Consumers are attracted to the growing number of health clubs and gyms with personal training and the latest exercise equipment, which will likely impact the market's growth. Additionally, increased customer demand is driving the rise of the fitness club industry. Examples of this requirement include high-altitude exercise rooms, hot yoga studios, medical exercise areas, metabolic testing machines, and day spas. In addition, obesity is caused by the increased intake of unhealthy foods and sugar, leading to diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Adolescents are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of healthy lifestyles and participating in fitness programs and activities, motivating them to join health and fitness clubs.

The U.S. health club industry is increasingly serving the health, fitness, and wellness needs of consumers. According to International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the Global Health & Fitness Association, there were 32,270 gyms in the US as of July 2021. In 2020, industry revenues fell significantly. After 10 years of steady revenue growth, the US fitness industry lost US$20.2 billion in revenue compared to US$35 billion in 2019, and from March 2020 to June 2021, it lost US$29.2 billion in revenue. According to the same source, more than one in five Americans belonged to a gym or studio in 2021, totaling 66.5 million consumers ages 6 and older.

According to, Boston Medical Center (BMC) an estimated 45 million Americans go on a diet each year, and Americans spend $33 billion each year on weight loss products. In addition, David Lloyd Leisure (DLL) a British multinational sports, health and leisure business that runs health clubs and gyms across Europe mainly in the United Kingdom reported that Membership growth of 94,000 as of 2018, with acquisition of 14 clubs in the UK from rival Virgin Active in June 2017. In addition, DLL further expanded its international presence in 2017 with the opening of a second Spanish club in Madrid in February as well as the acquisition of the Malaspina Sporting Club in Milan.

As the number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics along with sports rehabilitation center’s increases adoption of body fat management analyzers are likely to increase thereby offering lucrative opportunities in the market in the review period.





Global Body Fat Measurement Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 584.50 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 1,078.99 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 148 No. of Tables 49 No. of Charts & Figures 58 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, End User and Geography





Global Fat Body Measurement Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, DMS Imaging, Hologic Inc, Cosmed srl, Exertech, Accufitness, LLC among others are among the leading companies operating in the fat body measurement market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the fat body measurement market. Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., are the three players dominate the global fat body measurement market. These companies focus on various growth strategies such as collaboration, product launches, business expansions, agreements among others to retain its position in the global market. Many market players are launching their innovative products in the Fat Body Measurement market with advanced features. For instance,

In July 2021 , Omron Healthcare launched a campaign ‘Know your Body Inside out, then workout’. The campaign was to make people aware of body fat, skeletal muscle, visceral fat, body age, and resting metabolism that leads to several diseases in the body.

In February 2019 , Picooc launched Picooc Smart Mini, a new health scale in India market. The device offers facility to measure body fat, BMI, skeletal mass, muscle mass, protein, body type, visceral fat index, metabolic age, bone mass, BMR, body water, and body girth.





Global Fat Body Measurement Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Fat Body Measurement Market” is segmented based on product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the fat body measurement market is segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry. The bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the market during the forecast period. Bioimpedance analysis in healthcare practice adds to the estimation of body compartments to assess the continuous change in the nutrition status of the in-patients and to monitor nutritional risk in out-patients. As bioelectric impedance body fat monitors use low voltage electric current, these are widely available for home use and at health clubs. Additionally, there is a broad spectrum of the utilization of bioimpedance in healthcare facilities such as disease prognosis and monitoring of vital body status. Therefore, owing to its extensive application, the demand for bioimpedance analyzers is likely to increase during the forecast period. Based on end user, the fat body measurement market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, fitness centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, fitness clubs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase the adoption of DEXA in various hospitals. Hospitals have included body composition testing as a crucial part of patient care and wellness programs. Such initiatives are expected to support the growth of this end-user segment during the forecast period.





The report segments global body fat measurement market as follows:

Global Body Fat Measurement Market – By Product

Bioimpedance Analyzers

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Global Body Fat Measurement Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Fitness Centers

Global Body fat measurement Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina







