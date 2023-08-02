The Content delivery network market is estimated at USD 21.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 36.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Content Delivery Network Market by Component, Content Type, Provider Type, Application Area and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339708/?utm_source=GNW



• By provider type, the traditional CDN segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.



Traditional CDN providers, also known as pure players, offer a range of CDN solutions such as network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery.They utilize a globally distributed network of strategically deployed servers to balance network load and deliver static and dynamic content with minimal latency.



These servers provide load balancing, caching, secure access, and analytics services.Key traditional CDN vendors include Akamai, ChinaCache, Arvaka Networks, and StackPath.



The increasing data consumption and digitization among users globally have fueled the growth of traditional CDN providers, with a particular focus on the APAC region due to high smartphone internet consumption and the demand for online shopping.



Based on solutions, the Web performance optimization segment are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Web performance optimization, also known as Front-End Optimization (FEO), is a critical process of improving website performance by making it browser-friendly and faster to load.It ensures secure and reliable content delivery to users and helps eliminate issues like slow loading and unoptimized content on mobile devices.



In the competitive eCommerce and mCommerce landscape, web performance optimization is crucial for enhancing user experience, increasing brand value, and gaining a competitive edge. By using intelligent routing methods, it speeds up the delivery of web content, reduces latency, and improves overall quality of experience (QoE) for end-users.

"Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period."

The Asia Pacific region, characterized by emerging economies and dynamic technological changes, is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the CDN market.Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the rapid growth in this region.



The increasing content consumption, growing internet subscriber base, and widespread use of smartphones and portable devices contribute to the region’s thriving CDN market.The demand for live video streaming, OTT services, and the impact of COVID-19 on media, entertainment, gaming, and education sectors have further accelerated market growth.



The robust growth of the eCommerce industry and the adoption of internet TV in countries like India, China, Korea, and Singapore are additional factors driving the demand for CDN solutions. Major CDN vendors have established data centers in the Asia Pacific region to cater to the increasing demand and provide enhanced customer experiences while ensuring security compliance.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level –38%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 35%, Middle East & Africa– 5%, and Latin America– 5%.

The major players in the Content delivery network market are Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Edgio (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK),EVG Corp (Vietnam), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Content delivery network market.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Content delivery network market size across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including offerings (solutions, and services), functionality, content type, provider type, application area, and region.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global Content delivery network market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising need for effective solutions to enable live and uninterrupted content delivery over high-speed data network, increasing demand for enhanced QoE and QoS, proliferation of video and rich media over websites, increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience, and exponential increase in the consumption of online video content is expected to drive the growth of the market), restraints (Complex architecture and concern about QoS, Network connectivity and technical difficulties in live video streaming), opportunities (Rising demand for cloud-enabled services, Increasing demand for integrated and next-generation security solutions and services, and Growing interest of consumers in OTT platforms and VOD for entertainment), and challenges (Data security and privacy concerns, Variations in website monetization and applications) influencing the growth of the Content delivery network market.Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Content delivery network market.



Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Content delivery network market across various regions.Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Content delivery network market.



Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Edgio (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK),EVG Corp (Vietnam), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339708/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________