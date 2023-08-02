Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.85 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients with critical conditions and diabetes are susceptible to numerous infectious diseases. The individual is prone to urinary tract infections . These patients' symptoms include urinary discomfort and irritation. UTI is a condition that affects more significantly than 15% of the population. This infection can affect all age groups. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and kidney stones increases the number of urinary tract infection (UTI) cases, which in turn increases drug demand and fuels the global epidemic of urinary tract infection. The market for UTI treatment is anticipated to be driven by the availability of such a diverse array of therapeutics. The increasing geriatric population increases market demand. The elderly are especially susceptible to these infections. UTI is a common problem among women aged 65 and older. The aging of the population will have a positive effect on the market for UTI treatments. These market drivers for UTI treatment will contribute to the market's exceptional growth rate.





Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Kidney Stones to Drive the Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market

As the frequency of diabetes and kidney stones develops, the number of urinary tract infection (UTI) cases increases, boosting the global urinary tract infection treatment market. According to the International Federation of Diabetics 2021, around 463 million adults aged 20 to 79 will have diabetes in 2020; by 2030, this number is projected to reach 643 million, and by 2045, it will reach 700 million. In most nations, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes is rising. 79% of adults in low- and middle-income nations had diabetes. Urinary tract infections can be particularly unpleasant for people with diabetes because the sugar in their urine is a bacterial growth environment. As a result, the need for UTI treatments has surged in such circumstances. Consequently, it is anticipated to stimulate the market under study.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), there are eight instances of kidney stones per 1,000 adult patients each year. In addition, approximately 13% of men and 7% of women may acquire kidney stones during their lifetimes. The annual incidence of urinary retention in the United States ranges from 4.5 to 6.8 per 1,000 males. According to a study titled "Prevalence and Associated Factors of Urinary Tract Infections in Diabetic People," published in the January 2019 issue of Health Science Journal, UTIs are 38% more prevalent among diabetic patients. Females accounted for 63.16 percent of all cases of UTI, while males contributed 36.84 percent of all cases among the subjects studied. The leading cause of urinary tract infections in diabetic patients is high blood sugar. Due to the factors above, it is anticipated that the studied market will expand significantly throughout the forecast period.

Research and Development in UTI Treatment to Provide Opportunities for the Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market

Research and development in UTI treatment are anticipated to create attractive growth prospects for market participants in the worldwide urinary tract infection treatment industry. In July 2018, for instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lupin's generic Nitrofurantoin capsules. Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd sells Macrodantin's generic equivalent. It treats Staphylococcus aureus, enterococci, and other bacterial urinary tract infections.

Moreover, Spero Therapeutics, Inc. announced in May 2020 that patient enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial of tebipenem HBr for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis, ADAPT-PO, had been completed. In July 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Recarbrio to treat cUTI and severe intra-abdominal infection in adults. In June 2018, Achaogen, Inc. got FDA approval for ZEMDRI to treat cUTIs in adults. In addition, Healthy.io, a developer of smartphone camera-based solutions, announced an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. in July 2019 to place Healthy.io's Dip UTI test kits in Boots pharmacies worldwide. Consequently, there is a substantial market opportunity over the forecast period, and it is anticipated that many therapeutic drugs will be introduced during the analyzed time frame.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 11.85 billion by 2031 CAGR 3.2% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Segments Covered Drug, Indication Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Shionogi & Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, and Pfizer. Key Market Opportunities Research and Development in UTI treatment Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Kidney Stones
Launch of Combination Drugs

Launch of Combination Drugs

Regional Insights

By region, the global urinary tract infections therapeutics market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and MEA.

North America dominated the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. The United States owns one of the most significant shares of the researched market due to its superior healthcare infrastructure, effective government regulations, a vast base of multinational corporations, and widespread public awareness regarding diagnostic tests and medical devices. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), there are eight instances of kidney stones per 1,000 adult patients each year. In addition, approximately 13% of men and 7% of women may acquire kidney stones during their lifetimes. The annual incidence of urinary retention in the United States ranges from 4.5 to 6.8 per 1,000 males. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration has approved numerous UTI treatments in recent years. In 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Recarbrio (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam) for the treatment of complex urinary tract infections (cUTI) and complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). Due to the variables mentioned above, it is anticipated that the incidence of urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and other disorders linked with urinary tract infections will increase in the United States over the projection period.

Europe is the second largest region, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during forecast period. Due to the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections, kidney stones, an aging population, and increased government initiatives, Germany's urinary tract therapeutics market is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a common reason for patient visits to family medicine in Germany, with a prevalence between 1.7% and 3.1%, according to research by WA Manaco published in the Springer journal 2021. Consequently, the increasing prevalence in the country is anticipated to stimulate the market. The European government provides specific guidelines to prevent medication resistance. For example, a 2021 BMJ open journal article titled "Elimination of Antibiotic Resistance (REDARES) in urinary tract infections utilizing therapies according to national clinical standards" discovered a therapeutic regimen that can aid in the reduction of antibiotic resistance. Consequently, such treatment regimes reduce resistance and raise demand for antibiotics used to treat UTI infections, which is anticipated to stimulate the market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the third largest region. China is one of the fastest-growing regions within the pharmaceutical industry. China's rapidly aging population, which indicates that country will experience an explosion of chronic conditions and i nfectious diseases requiring drugs as a part of treatment, is expected to drive the market for. For example, according to a 2020 study titled "Prevalence, incidence, and risk factors of urinary tract infection among immobile inpatients in China: a prospective, multicenter study," immobile inpatients have an elevated risk of urinary tract infection. In 393 of the 23,985 immobile people, a urinary tract infection (UTI) was detected. The frequency and incidence of UTIs in hospitalized immobile patients were 1.64% (393/23985) and 0.69 per 1000 patient days, respectively. The rate of catheter-associated urinary tract infections was 2.25 per 1000 urine catheter days. This drives the urinary tract infection therapeutics market because it increases the demand for therapeutics as part of treatment for urinary tract infections.

Key Highlights

The global urinary tract infections therapeutics market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 11.85 billion by 2031 , registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is estimated to reach an expected value of , registering a during the forecast period (2023-2031). By drug , the global urinary tract infections therapeutics market is segmented into penicillin and combinations, quinolones, cephalosporin, azoles and amphotericin B, nitrofurans, and other drugs. The quinolones drugs segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the projected period.

, the global urinary tract infections therapeutics market is segmented into penicillin and combinations, quinolones, cephalosporin, azoles and amphotericin B, nitrofurans, and other drugs. The quinolones drugs segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at a during the projected period. By indication, the global urinary tract infections therapeutics market is segmented into complicated UTI, uncomplicated UTI, and other indications. The complicated UTI segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Competitors in Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutics Market

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Cipla Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Shionogi & Co. Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer





Segmentation of Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market

By Drug

Penicillin and Combinations

Quinolones

Cephalosporin

Azoles and Amphotericin B

Nitrofurans

Other Drugs

By Indication

Complicated UTI

Uncomplicated UTI

Other Indications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA





Recent Development

November 2022 - The top three ranking of AstraZeneca in the 2022 Access to Medicine Index (AMI) reflects the company's leading efforts to strengthen global health systems and increase equitable and affordable patient access to life-changing treatments.November 2022 - Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo has been recommended for approval in the EU as monotherapy to treat adult patients with advanced HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have previously received a trastuzumab-based regimen.





Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market Extends at a Healthy CAGR of 3.2% by 2031

Global Urinary Tract Infection Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 3.90%

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.58% During 2020 –2030





