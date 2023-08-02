The micro injection molding machine market is projected to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 0.5 billion in 2023

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro Injection Molding Machine Market by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190076/?utm_source=GNW

The growing automation of automobiles and the development of electric cars are also driving up the demand for high-precision parts to improve performance.



The 30 to 40 tons clamping force segment is the largest type of micro injection molding machine for micro injection molding machine market in 2022.

Based on clamping force, The segment with a clamping force of 30 to 40 tons held the largest market share in 2022.Based on the tolerances and shot weights needed for the molds, the demand for micro-injection molding machines within this clamping force sector is increased.



These machines are often employed in applications for the medical, automotive, electronics, fiber optics, and other sectors.The expanding trend of miniaturization is predicted to raise the need for smaller parts across all industries, which would enhance the need for micro-injection molding machinery.



Arburg GmbH & Co KG, Engel Austria GmbH, The Japan Steel Works Ltd, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited are the major manufacturers of micro injection molding machines in this segment.



Medical is estimated to be the largest application of micro injection molding machine market between 2023 and 2028.

The need for medical equipment has surged as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak.The demand for medical equipment, such as surgical devices, medical systems, and other medical instruments, surged rapidly as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases.



Micro components are increasingly being used in medical procedures as a result of technical advancements in the field of medicine, which improve patient outcomes overall. Intensified R&D is driving up demand for micro injection molding equipment in the medical industry as well as for medical micro parts.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest micro injection molding machine market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



China has the largest market for micro injection molding machines in the Asia Pacific.The demand for micro injection molding machines in the area is anticipated to continue growing domestic demand as a result of the quick expansion of manufacturing facilities and other commercial units.



It is anticipated that initiatives for new technologies and goods, along with rising population and demand, would turn this region into a potential micro injection molding machine market. The region’s automotive and electronics industries will be greatly impacted by the expanding population.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 27%

• By Designation: C-Level - 21%, Director Level - 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region: North America - 41%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 18%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 4%,

The key market players profiled in the report include Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Engel Austria GmbH (Austria), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Hillenbrand Inc. (US).





