Pliops Joins Industry Leaders at FMS to Deliver Game-Changing Insights for Data Infrastructure Optimization, Modern Workload Acceleration and Flash Investments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, will be on hand this week at the Flash Memory Summit 2023 (FMS 2023) to share how its storage solutions are addressing the demands of enterprise storage applications and high-performance computing.



NVMe SSDs are increasingly being deployed into cloud and enterprise data centers for data-intensive applications such as relational databases and NoSQL environments. The increased capacity these drives provide produces a more significant impact on system availability, performance and data protection – and storage architectures are evolving to support these demands. This has created an immediate need for a new generation of hardware-accelerated data processing and storage management technology. With this new approach, Pliops enables SSD partners to deliver a no-compromise storage solution that makes accelerated application performance, higher SSD endurance and usable life, and unlocked capacities possible.

To that end, earlier this year Pliops introduced its XDP Data Services platform – a seamless-to-deploy, transformational approach to optimize data infrastructure and accelerate modern workloads, while in tandem reducing TCO by 50%. Running on the Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP), the portfolio of XDP Data Services includes XDP-RAIDplus, XDP-AccelDB and XDP-AccelKV. These Data Services are designed to maximize data center infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing application performance, data reliability, storage capacity, and overall stack efficiency.

“FMS attendees seeking to maximize data center infrastructure investments should be sure to attend our multiple technical sessions,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO. “Our storage solutions help them build more efficient and reliable infrastructures to enable applications that are much faster and completely optimized.”

Pliops empowers data centers to thrive in the AI era by addressing vital challenges in sustainability, performance and scalability. With cutting-edge technology, Pliops illuminates the path for businesses to conquer these obstacles. Through pioneering solutions and a focus on sustainable practices, Pliops equips data centers with the necessary tools for success in today's dynamic landscape. At FMS, Pliops will deliver three compelling technical presentations that demonstrate its dedication to shaping the future of data infrastructure optimization and workload acceleration. The sessions are as follows:

“ Building Sustainable Data Centers w ith Innovative Technology ” – Wednesday, August 9 from 9:45 – 10:50 a.m. PT

Wednesday, August 9 from 9:45 – 10:50 a.m. PT “ Enabling Performant, Dense and Reliable Storage for AI and HPC ” – Wednesday, August 9 from 3:30 – 4:35 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 9 from 3:30 – 4:35 p.m. PT “Building High Performant, Scalable Data Center Infrastructures for Database Deployments” – Thursday, August 10 from 9:45 – 10:50 a.m. PT



In addition to the technical sessions, Pliops will lead table discussions in FMS’ Chat with the Experts series on Tuesday, August 8 from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. PT. Prasad Venkatachar takes on the topic of Open AI/ChatGPT while Ron Minkovsky will facilitate the discussion on Cloud Database Applications & Performance / KV Store.

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops is a winner of the ‘Flash Storage Solution of the Year’ Award in the Data Breakthrough Awards program and has been named a few times one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com