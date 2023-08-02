Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for August and September 2023

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for August and September 2023:



Needham 12th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech Conference (Virtual)

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Monday, August 7, 2023

Conducting virtual meetings throughout the day

Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference (Chicago)

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Gwen Chicago Downtown, Chicago, IL

Conducting meetings throughout the day with the presentation

at 10:40 am CT and through the conference website at:

www.IDEASconferences.com .

Jefferies Industrial Conference (New York)

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Conducting meetings throughout the day

The investor presentation decks and webcasts will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

