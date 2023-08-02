North America EV Battery Market to Surpass 19.3 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Shaping the Future of Electric Mobility

Westford,USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has witnessed a significant traction in various regions and countries, primarily driven by the increasing fuel prices and the need for more sustainable transportation options in the North America EV battery market . In addition, electric vehicles serve as a viable alternative to traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, utilizing advanced lithium-ion batteries that offer hybrid charging capabilities.

Electric vehicles (EVs) often come with a higher price tag compared to their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, posing a barrier to their widespread adoption in the North America EV battery market. The cost disparity between EVs and ICEs can be as much as three to four times, making EVs a less financially attractive option for the average consumer.

Prominent Players in North America EV Battery Market

BYD Company Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Envision AESC Group Limited

A123 Systems, LLC

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Exide Technologies

Saft Groupe S.A.

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

NEC Energy Solutions, Inc.

Valence Technology, Inc.

Passenger carSegment is Expected to Grow in the MarketDue to the Rising Adoption of Electric Passenger Vehicles

The passenger car segment has emerged as a significant contributor to the North America EV batterymarket, with its substantial financial impact varying across vehicle types. In addition, several governments, including Canada, Indiaand Japan have implemented subsidies and incentives to encourage the adoption of electric passenger vehicles, further propelling market growth.

The markets in North America are poised to be led by the United States, which is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the North America EV battery market. The increasing adoption of electric cars in the region, coupled with the availability of abundant cobalt and lithium raw material resources, contribute to the favorable market conditions for EV batteries. As a result, the United States has witnessed significant investments in research and development of EV batteries to meet the growing demand in the market.

Commercial Vehicle Segment is Expected to Dominate in the Market Due toRising Commercial Electric Cars

The commercial vehicle category is projected to offer significant opportunities in theNorth America EV battery market. This growth is particularly evident in emerging countries where the market for commercial electric cars is expanding rapidly. Governments are actively promoting the adoption of commercial electric vehicles as part of their efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Regional markets inCanadais set to experience a substantial growth in the North America EV battery, with a projectedCAGR exceeding 40% in terms of revenue from 2023 to 2030. In addition, the Canadian government has shown a strong commitment to promoting EV adoption by making significant investments in the sector.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the North America EV battery market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in North America EV Battery Market

United States government made a significant announcement regarding a USD 3.1 billion plan aimed at boosting the domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in 2022. This initiative is part of the country's larger goal to accelerate the transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. The plan includes providing grants to support the establishment of battery manufacturing facilities within the United States.

Hyundai Motor Group made a significant announcement regarding its plans to establish its first dedicated full electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facilities in the United States in 2022. In addition, the company agreed with the State of Georgia to build these state-of-the-art facilities.

Key Questions Answered in North America EV Battery Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

