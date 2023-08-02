3D Cell Culture Market to be Worth $4.02 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ 3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Low Attachment Surfaces, Hanging Drop Method, Hydrogel, Porous Scaffold, Fibrous Scaffold), Application (Cancer Research, Regenerative Medicine, Tissue Engineering, Drug Discovery), and End User - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the 3D Cell Culture market is projected to reach $4.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030.

3D cell culture is frequently employed in research that requires in vivo model systems to test the impact of a foreign substance on physiological organs or tissues since they can closely mimic the structure and microscopic structure of organs. While 2D cultures have long been used as the standard for investigating disease and cellular mechanisms due to their low cost and ease of use, 3D cell cultures have grown in popularity over the last decade due to their physiological importance and accuracy in replicating the complicated architecture of tissues.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing cancer research, the growing use of 3D cell culture in drug discovery and toxicology testing, high demand for organ transplants, rising investments and funding for life science research, and the utilization of 3D cell culture models in animal testing. Additionally, emerging economies and a growing focus on regenerative medicine are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities.

Increasing Need for Liver and Other Organ Transplants to Boost the Growth of the 3D Cell Culture Market

Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the demand for liver and other organ transplants. This growth in demand can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of organ failure, the high success rate of transplant procedures, and improved post-transplant outcomes. Metabolic diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and metabolic syndrome, are the primary causes of organ failure. The prevalence of these diseases has contributed to a higher number of organ transplant cases.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), in 2022, 1 million organs were transplanted worldwide, out of which 104,234 women, men, and children were on the waiting list. Liver transplantation is necessary when the liver fails due to various reasons, including alcoholic liver disease, hepatitis, metabolic diseases, and other liver diseases. According to GLOBOCAN, there were 905,677 cases of liver cancer detected in 2020. This number is projected to increase to 1.2 million by 2030. The rising incidence of liver cancer underscores the need for liver transplantation. 3D cell culture improves or aids in primary hepatic functions such as drug-metabolizing protein activation of various liver cells, allowing for long-term and repeated-dose toxicity studies.

The 3D Cell Culture market is segmented based on Product [Scaffold-free platforms (Low Attachment Surfaces, Hanging Drop Method), Scaffold-based platforms (Hydrogels, Porous Scaffolds, Fibrous Scaffolds, Other Scaffold based platforms), Accessories and Consumables, and Other Products], Application [Cancer Research, Regenerative

Medicines, Drug Discovery and Testing, Tissue Engineering, Other Applications], End User [Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes], and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the 3D cell culture market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), SYNTHECON, INCORPORATED (South Africa), InSphero AG (Switzerland), Advanced BioMatrix (U.S.), MIMETAS B.V. (Netherlands), and Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria).

Among the products, in 2023, the scaffold-based platforms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D cell culture market. Scaffold-based platforms replicate tissue-specific extracellular matrix (ECM) composition, enabling the study of cell-ECM interactions and identifying patient-specific responses to anti-cancer drugs. The numerous advantages scaffold-based platforms offer make them a preferred choice for conducting 3D cell cultures.

Among the applications, in 2023, the cancer research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D cell culture market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increased funding for cancer research to develop novel treatments and therapies. For instance, in September 2022, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) announced funding of $49 million for cancer research and product development. Furthermore, the high prevalence of cancer and the benefits offered by 3D cell culture in cancer research are key factors contributing to the significant market share of this segment.

Among the end users, in 2023, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D cell culture market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the substantial investments in R&D made by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to introduce innovative therapies and treatments. According to the Global Research and Development Expenditures data, in 2020, global R&D expenditure reached USD 2.52 trillion, highlighting the significant investment in this field.

Based on geography, the global 3D cell culture market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D cell culture market. North America’s major market share can be attributed to the rapid adoption of 3D cell culture systems in various cancer research studies, advanced research infrastructure, and availability of funding for life science research.

Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market shareholder in North America. North America’s major market share is attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Lonza Group AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

3D Cell Culture Market Size & Trend Analysis - by Product

Scaffold-free platforms Low Attachment Surfaces Hanging Drop Method

Scaffold-based platforms Hydrogels Porous Scaffolds Fibrous Scaffolds Other Scaffold-based platforms

Accessories and Consumables

Other Products

Notes: 1. Other scaffold-based platforms include solid scaffolds and non-gel polymer scaffolds)

2. Other products include bioreactors & microchips)

3D Cell Culture Market Size & Trend Analysis - by Application

Cancer Research

Regenerative Medicines

Drug Discovery and Testing

Tissue Engineering

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include toxicology and disease modeling.

3D Cell Culture Market Size & Trend Analysis - by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

3D Cell Culture Market Size & Trend Analysis - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

