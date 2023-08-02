DB Roberts to Exhibit at FABTECH Chicago 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading fastener and hardware distributor DB Roberts will exhibit at FABTECH Chicago, the largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event in North America.

FABTECH Chicago will be held September 14-18, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. DB Roberts will be located at booth A3187, adjacent to supplier-partner PennEngineering, featuring Haeger insertion machines and PEM fasteners.

“As an international distributor with a network of distribution centers serving customers across North America, we are excited for the opportunity to meet customers who we can support across their entire footprint,” said Rob Hernandez, Field Sales Manager. “DB Roberts will showcase products for manufacturing, fabricating, and assembly, with a focus on innovative and emerging markets.

Featured products include clinch solutions from Haeger and PEM, along with hardware, fasteners, components, shielding, slides, and more from supplier-partners Southco, Sugatsune, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Heyco, Essentra, Accuride and Tech Etch.

FABTECH Chicago will feature more than 1500 exhibitors presenting the latest technology, machinery and solutions for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing. DB Roberts will display products and tools for enclosures, electric vehicles and EV charging stations, renewable energy, and more.

Learn more and access your free registration for FABTECH Chicago here: https://info.dbroberts.com/fabtech-chicago-2023

DB Roberts will be exhibiting at several shows throughout the United States during the second half of the year. View the entire list of shows, with links to register, on the DB Roberts website: https://www.dbroberts.com/cms/about/trade-shows-and-events/

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout North America. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.