The global metagenomic sequencing market is projected to reach USD 4.5 million by 2028 from USD 2.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5%

However, funding and budget constraint in developing countries is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The metagenomic sequencing market has been segmented based on product & service, workflow, technology, application and region.



By technology, the Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing segment accounted for the second largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market

Based on technology, the metagenomic sequencing market is categorized into 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomic sequencing, whole-genome sequencing & de novo assembly, and metatranscriptomics. The Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2022, owing to the advantages that it offers and growing adoption of this technology.



By applications, the drug discovery accounted for the largest share in the metagenomic sequencing market

Based on applications, the metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, soil microbiome applications, industrial applications, ecological & environmental applications, veterinary applications, and other applications.In 2022, the drug discovery segment accounted for a largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market.



Growth in this market segment can be attributed to one of the major factors which is the increasing research activities for new drugs.



North America: the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to major factors such as support from the government and private agencies terms of funding for adoption of NGS based metagenomic technologies, increase in the number of NGS based metagenomics activities as well as a strong presence of the key market players in the region.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the metagenomic sequencing market.



The Asia Pacific metagenomic sequencing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This is attributed to one of the major factors including the increasing support from public as well as private agencies in terms of funding.



Also, there has been an increase in the number of NGS-based research projects in the region which is also expected to support the market growth.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

• By Designation: Managers - 45%, Directors- 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Country: North America- 25%, Europe- 25%, Asia Pacific- 40%, Latin America- 5%, and Middle East & Africa- 5%



Prominent Players

• Illumina, Inc. (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Plc. (UK)

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US)

• BGI Group (China)

• Psomagen, Inc. (US)

• Eurofins Scientific, (Luxembourg)

• Azenta, Inc. (US)

• Novogene Co., Ltd. (China)

• Zymo Research Corporation (US)

• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

• Integragen SA (France)

• Microsynth AG (Switzerland)

• DNAStar, Inc. (US)

• CosmosID, Inc. (US)

• MedGenome (US)

• Terra Bioforge (US)

• Veritas Genetics (US)

• BaseClear B.V. (Netherlands)

• Metagenomi (US)

• Computomics (Germany)

• New England Biolabs (US)

• Intact Genomics, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the metagenomic sequencing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the product & service, workflow, technology, application and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the metagenomic sequencing market and its segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provide insights on the following pointers

• Analysis of key drivers (frequent innovations in technology of NGS platforms), opportunities (big data application in NGS), restraint (budget constraints in developing economies) and challenges (challenges associated with metagenomics NGS) influencing the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market.

• Product Development/ Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the metagenomic sequencing market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets- the report analyses the metagenomic sequencing market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and service, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the metagenomic sequencing market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product and service offerings of leading players like Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (UK) among others in the metagenomic sequencing market.

