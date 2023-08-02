Global Corner Bathtubs Market Size is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period: Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Corner Bathtubs Market Size is expanding as a result of rising consumer disposable incomes, increased luxury bathtub demand, and greater acceptance of corner bathtubs in tiny bathrooms.

Due to their many benefits over conventional bathtubs, corner bathtubs are growing in popularity. They are perfect for small bathrooms because they are often more compact and smaller. They also provide a more opulent bathing experience because the bathroom feels larger when they are placed in a bathroom corner.





Market Dynamics

Corner bathtubs are frequently thought of as a more opulent alternative to standard bathtubs. They can be tailored to the unique requirements of the user and provide a more roomy and peaceful bathing experience. Corner bathtubs are an excellent choice for tiny bathrooms because they can be installed there while still offering a roomy bathing experience.

This is particularly crucial in cities where there is frequently a shortage of space. Consumers are more likely to purchase luxuries, like corner bathtubs, as discretionary earnings rise. In developing nations, where the middle class is expanding quickly, this is particularly true.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape, and Trends Segments Covered Segment by Type





Acrylic

Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Ceramic Segment by Application



Residential

Commercial Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers Multiple health benefits,

Growing interest in luxurious bathroom accessories Market Opportunities Adopting a variety of strategies

Popularity of smart bathtubs with artificial intelligence

Additionally, the market for corner bathtubs is expanding due to consumers' increasing disposable incomes. Customers are more prepared to spend money on luxury bathtubs that provide a more opulent bathing experience as they have more money to spend.

The main factors influencing the corner bathtubs industry are also noted in the Reed Intelligence study. These trends include the increased demand for custom-made bathtubs, the appeal of spa-inspired bathtubs, and the expanding popularity of acrylic bathtubs.





Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for corner bathtubs, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the corner bathtubs market in North America is being driven by the increasing demand for luxury bathtubs, the growing popularity of corner bathtubs in small bathrooms, and the rising disposable incomes of consumers.

The growth of the corner bathtubs market in Europe is being driven by similar factors, as well as the increasing popularity of corner bathtubs in emerging markets, such as Turkey and Russia.

The growth of the corner bathtubs market in the Asia Pacific is being driven by the rising disposable incomes of consumers, the growing popularity of corner bathtubs in small bathrooms, and the increasing demand for spa-like bathtubs.





Here Are Some Key Highlights For The Corner Bathtubs Market:

From 2023 to 2031, the Corner Bathtubs Market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The market is being pushed by expanding consumer disposable incomes, rising corner bathtub use in tiny bathrooms, and increased demand for luxury bathtubs.

The expanding demand for custom-made bathtubs, the popularity of spa-like bathtubs, and the rising popularity of acrylic bathtubs are some of the significant industry trends.

The market is anticipated to expand over the next several years as a result of the aforementioned causes as well as the rising demand for corner bathtubs in developing economies.

Key Figures

Kohler

American Standard

Toto

Universal Tubs

Comfortflo

Ariel

Empava

Hydro Systems

Jacuzzi

Glass Desigh

Arrow

Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Ceramic

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM





Table of Contents

Executive Summary Introduction Market Introduction Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Structure Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Factor Analysis Value Chain Analysis: Corner Bathtubs Market Porters Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Recent Trends Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Corner Bathtubs Market Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge Measures Taken by Top Players Regulatory Landscape Corner Bathtubs Market, Segment by Type Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Type Acrylic Market Size and Forecast, By Region Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size and Forecast, By Region Ceramic Market Size and Forecast, By Region Corner Bathtubs Market, Segment by Application Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Application Residential Market Size and Forecast, By Region Commercial Market Size and Forecast, By Region Regional Overview Introduction Market Size and Forecast North America Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial U.S. Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial Canada Europe Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial U.K. Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial China Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial UAE Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial Turky Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial Brazil Segment by Type Acrylic Fiber Reinforced Plastic Ceramic Segment by Application Residential Commercial Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Landscape, 2022 Introduction Corner Bathtubs Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%) Market Share Analysis, 2022 Competition Ranking, 2022 Key Developments & Growth Strategies Merger & Acquisition Product Launch Expansion Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Company Profile Kohler Business Overview Financial Data Key Product Categories Recent Developments American Standard Toto Universal Tubs Comfortflo Ariel Empava Hydro Systems Jacuzzi Glass Desigh Arrow





