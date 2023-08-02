Breast Implants Market Growth Report – Reach $2.27Bn at 5.2% CAGR with Silicone Implants (5.4% CAGR) Segment Driving Growth During 2019-2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Breast Implants Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, Surface Type and Geography,” the market size is projected to reach $2.27 billion by 2027 from $1.53 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019–2027. According to, ISAPS the total breast surgery procedures in 2021 increased by 14.6% globally. Moreover, according to the Aesthetic Society in the US, breast augmentation procedures increased by 48% in 2021. Such a rise in the number of cosmetic procedures will likely propel the demand for breast implants in the coming years.





Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer is boosting the Demand for Global Breast Implants Market Growth:

Breast cancer is characterized by lumps in the breast, an inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Breast implants are used a part of the treatment of breast cancer. They are used in breast reconstruction surgery of two types: direct-to-implant reconstruction and delayed breast reconstruction. The rising prevalence of breast cancer has increased the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe, with an increase in the number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. According to World Health Organization, in 2020, ~2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally, and ~7.8 million women have been diagnosed over the last five years. Prevalence of breast cancer in Asian women, accounted for 22.9% of the total cancer cases in women in 2020. Moreover, rising awareness and preference toward breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures for beauty enhancement is expected to boost the demand for breast implants market. For example, per the 2020 International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS) statistics, there were about 365,000 breast augmentation procedures in the United States in 2021, the second most performed aesthetic surgery. These statistics determine an increase in the demand for breast implants in various regions across the globe.





Global Breast Implants Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.53 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 2.27 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 155 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Surface Type and Geography







Global Breast Implants Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.53 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 2.27 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 155 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Surface Type and Geography





Global Breast Implants Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Allergan plc. Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, and HANSBIOMED CO. LTD are among the leading companies operating in the breast implants market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities in the breast implant market. Many market players are launching innovative products with advanced features in the breast implants market. For instance,

In October 2022 , GC Aesthetics (GCA) a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic and reconstructive solutions for women's global healthcare markets, announced the CE approval of the new micro-textured anatomical breast implant LUNA xt, the first breast implant in the world approved under the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).





Global Breast Implants Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Breast Implants Market” is segmented based on product, application, surface type, and geography. Based on product, the breast implants market is bifurcated into silicone implants and saline implants. Based on application, the breast implants market is bifurcated into reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. Based on surface type, the breast implants market is segmented into smooth and textured.









