VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) advises that it will host an investor update conference call at 8:00am (AWST) / 10:00am (AEST) on Thursday, 3 August 2023, to discuss the recently announced maiden mineral resource estimate for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite at its wholly owned Corvette Property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, and the C$109M strategic investment and non-binding memorandum of understanding with Albemarle Corporation. There are two options for participating in the call, as outlined below:



Teleconference – for Analysts, Brokers, Fund Managers and Media

Professional investors (investors, brokers, analysts and fund managers) and media who wish to join the teleconference can register via the dedicated link below:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032754-jg867y.html

Participants must pre-register for the teleconference and after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the teleconference.

Webcast – for Retail Shareholders and Investors

Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen to the call and view a slide presentation. To listen live, please click on the link below and register your details:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TJNLipOARymDDXLmeC1zgQ#/registration

A recording will be made available on the Patriot website after the conclusion of the call.

This news release has been approved by Blair Way, the President, CEO & Director of the Company.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (at a cut-off of 0.40% Li 2 O), and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709,or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.

Competent Person’s Statement

The mineral resource estimate in this announcement was reported by the Company in accordance with listing rule 5.8 on 31 July 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.