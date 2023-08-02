Centric Consulting Acquires Cyber Risk Management Firm The Mako Group

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired The Mako Group, a leading cyber risk management firm. This move allows the company to offer clients a holistic suite of services, combining cyber risk management with existing business and technology services.

Founded in 2010, The Mako Group is a trusted provider of cybersecurity management, including strategy, governance risk and compliance, audit and assurance, penetration testing, virtual chief informational security officer (vCISO) support, and identity access management across industries.

Over the last seven years, The Mako Group and Centric have partnered successfully on multiple client projects. The proven combination allows Centric to deliver comprehensive technology solutions that address critical security and risk mitigation needs for all future projects.

"We’re excited to welcome aboard The Mako Group, which provides cyber risk management services to complement our capabilities and shares our purpose – to provide lasting solutions tailored to client needs by bringing highly credentialed people with industry and domain expertise," said Larry English, Centric Consulting CEO and Co-founder. “Our companies’ shared history, purpose and values made this a seamless union that will benefit employees, clients and the communities we serve.”

The Mako Group’s cybersecurity and risk management expertise, combined with Centric’s capabilities and resources, will safeguard critical assets and strengthen the overall security posture for clients at a time when all companies face security challenges and risks.

“Due to the increased quantity and depth of data breaches, security, risk and compliance is now a governance issue that all companies – large and small, simple and complex – must address,” said David Lefever, The Mako Group Founder and CEO. “The team and infrastructure at Centric help solve countless business challenges, allowing our cybersecurity practice to become more efficient and continue to thrive.”

The acquisition of The Mako Group represents a milestone for Centric as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a leader in the consulting industry.

"While Centric continues to grow organically, well-placed acquisitions that enrich our services can help us more quickly accelerate growth and keep up with rapidly changing technologies and our client’s most imminent needs," said Jason Pohl, Centric Consulting Vice President of Acquisitions and Strategic Initiatives. “We can provide a wide range of services, similar to a large firm, but with a midsize company mentality focused on delivering to clients what works best for them, not what is best for us.”

About The Mako Group

The Mako Group has provided clients with broad cybersecurity offerings – including strategy, governance risk and compliance, audit and assurance, penetration testing, vCISO, and identity access management since its founding in 2010. With an established presence in Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Wayne, Orlando, and Washington D.C., The Mako Group's specialized team of senior-level professionals aims to create long-lasting relationships built on trust. Their expertise lies in auditing, risk assessments, SOX auditing/testing, and penetration testing for mid- to large-sized organizations in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, financial, and legal.

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, AI strategy, cyber risk management, technology implementation and adoption.

Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients’ toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing in deeply experienced consultants centered on what’s best for your business.

In every project, you get a trusted Centric advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,400 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with more than 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, the firm was recognized as one of Forbes Best Management Consulting Firms in America for the 8th consecutive year.

