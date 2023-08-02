Digital Asset Management Market Valued at US$4.3 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach US$11.4 Billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital asset management market is predicted to grow at a promising CAGR of 10.3% between 2022 and 2032 . The market is expected to be worth 4.3 billion dollars in 2022, rising to 11.4 billion dollars by 2032. Previously, the market grew at a slightly faster CAGR of 12% from 2015 to 2021, reaching a market size of US$ 3.8 billion in 2021.

Digital Asset Management (DAM) is a strategic approach to storing, organizing, accessing, and distributing digital assets such as images, videos, documents, audio files, and other multimedia content. It has become an essential tool for organizations across various industries to efficiently manage their digital content and streamline workflows. This market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Digital Asset Management market, including current trends, key players, market size, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

The Digital Asset Management market has experienced significant growth over the past few years due to the rapid digitization of content and the increasing demand for efficient content management solutions. The market's expansion is attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based DAM solutions, the proliferation of digital content, and the need for streamlined content management.

Key Growth Drivers:

a. Increasing Volume of Digital Content: The exponential growth of digital content creation across industries, including video production, marketing collateral, and social media assets, has created a demand for efficient DAM solutions.

b. Cloud-Based DAM Adoption: Cloud-based DAM systems offer scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility, enabling organizations to manage and distribute assets more effectively, especially for remote and distributed teams.

c. Enhanced Collaboration and Workflow Efficiency: DAM systems streamline content workflows, leading to increased collaboration among teams and improved efficiency in content creation and distribution.

d. Rising Demand for Personalization: Organizations are increasingly focusing on personalized content experiences for their customers, and DAM platforms facilitate the delivery of relevant content to the right audience at the right time.

e. Regulatory Compliance and Data Security: With data protection regulations becoming more stringent, DAM solutions provide secure storage and management of digital assets, ensuring compliance with data privacy laws.

Key Challenges:

a. Integration Complexities: Integrating DAM systems with existing IT infrastructures and other software applications can be complex and time-consuming.

b. Scalability: Some organizations may struggle to scale their DAM solutions to handle the ever-increasing volume of digital content.

c. Return on Investment (ROI): Demonstrating the ROI of DAM investments can be challenging for organizations that do not accurately measure the impact of content management efficiencies on their bottom line.

Market Segmentation:

By Component - Solutions, Services, Consulting, Integration and Implementation, Training, Support and Maintenance

Solutions, Services, Consulting, Integration and Implementation, Training, Support and Maintenance By Deployment Model - On-premise, Cloud

On-premise, Cloud By Organization Size - SMEs, Large Enterprises

SMEs, Large Enterprises By Vertical - Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, BFSI

Regional Analysis

The digital asset management market is divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Europe.

The United States is the largest market, with a CAGR of 10% predicted between 2022 and 2032. The proliferation of corporate spaces, increased data and storage challenges, data security, and the digitization of old market places are among the factors driving this region's rapid growth. It is expected to produce $4 billion in market sales by 2032.

Future Prospects:

The future of the DAM market looks promising, driven by the increasing demand for efficient content management solutions and the continual growth of digital content. As organizations prioritize the need to manage and optimize their digital assets effectively, DAM systems are expected to become an integral part of their technology stack. Furthermore, the adoption of AI and machine learning technologies in DAM platforms will revolutionize content tagging, retrieval, and personalized content delivery.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is dynamic, according to PMR's worldwide analysis on the digital asset management business, and offers tremendous development potential for rivals who follow the trend and shape their market strategies appropriately. New competitors can play their cards as providers update their bandwidths and add cutting-edge technology into their products and services.

Some of the prominent players in the Adobe, OpenText, Cognizant, Aprimo, Bynder, Sitecore, Widen, MediaBeacon, CELUM, Nuxeo, Canto, Wedia, Digizuite, censhare, Cloudinary, MediaValet, Northplains, BrandMaker, Brandfolder, Bright, MarcomCentral, Extensis, IntelligenceBank, Filecamp

Recent News

Acquia, a renowned US SaaS provider, has acquired Widen, a cloud-native developer of DAM and product information management, to expand the business, make operations more resourceful and efficient, and improve the client experience. This benefits the digital asset management industry.

