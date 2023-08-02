Automotive V2X Market Size is projected to reach USD 36.43 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A system for vehicular technology called V2X allows moving objects to communicate with their surroundings. The primary purposes of V2X communications systems are to increase safety and decrease collisions. In a typical car, V2X systems can give the driver vital information about bad weather, nearby accidents, road condition, and other cars' potentially risky behavior.





Rising Industrialization and Urbanization Drives the Global Market

The key enabling technology for enhancing traffic efficiency, road safety, and the driving experience, the V2X-based intelligent transport system (ITS) , has also advanced quickly due to global urbanization and industrialization. Macroeconomic factors like rising disposable income, higher employment rates, and a growing GDP are also encouraging the creation of smart cities with cutting-edge infrastructure, which is expected to support the growth of the automotive V2X market. The ongoing development and commercialization of cellular technologies and related infrastructure is also fueling the expansion of the automotive V2X market.

Future Potential of Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) and AI Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

5G and AI enable more efficient V2X communications for vital driving safety and security. Cellular-V2X also contributes significantly to the development of vehicle automation by creating communication pathways between vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians, enhancing the vehicle's awareness of its surroundings. The C-V2X technology, designed to work with upcoming 5G network technologies, will enable the Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) services. This will make mission-critical V2X communications even more possible. As a result, it is anticipated that the rapidly developing use cases, including platooning, vehicle safety, and traffic efficiency, will present the automotive V2X market with a wealth of growth opportunities.





Report Scope

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive V2X market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to experience high growth rates for the automotive V2X market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for sophisticated connectivity in surveillance and security features for the general public throughout the region. The Europe fleet management market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, especially in Germany and the UK. In addition, increasing telematics and GNSS adoption in fleet management services and population growth is expected to drive market expansion. Additionally, market participants in the Europe fleet management market are deciding to pursue long-term business opportunities and sign long-term contracts.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.30%, during the forecast period. The market is driven by the emergence and integration of government initiatives and the development of IoT and other information, communication, and technology, particularly in the automotive industry. The rise in demand for intelligent transportation and user concern for the environment are the two main factors propelling the North American automotive V2X market growth. Additionally, investments in new smart city initiatives and fleet management innovation across various transportation modes are expected to significantly impact the automotive V2X market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The Automotive V2X market size is expected to reach USD 36.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is expected to reach USD 36.43 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on communication , the global automotive V2X market is bifurcated into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C) and vehicle-to-device (V2D). The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

, the global automotive V2X market is bifurcated into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C) and vehicle-to-device (V2D). The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on connectivity , the global automotive V2X market is bifurcated into dedicated short-range communication (DSCR) and cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication. The cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

, the global automotive V2X market is bifurcated into dedicated short-range communication (DSCR) and cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication. The cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type , the global automotive V2X market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.

, the global automotive V2X market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive V2X market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global automotive V2X market’s major key players are Altran, Auto talks Ltd, Continental Ag, Harman International, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Savari, Inc, STMicroelectronics, and INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG.





Global Automotive V2X Market Segmentation

By Communication

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

By Connectivity

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In October 2022, At Infineon's OktoberTech Asia-Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore, VinFast, the first global manufacturer of smart electric vehicles in Vietnam, and Infineon Technologies AG, the industry leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, announced that they would be extending their partnership. In order to hasten VinFast's development of solutions for the future of smart mobility, the two businesses will establish a joint application competence center in Hanoi with a focus on electromobility.





News Media

Global Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 1.87%

Global Automotive 48V System Market Extends at a Healthy CAGR of 26.7% by 2031





