The adhesion barriers market is valued at an estimated USD 0.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 0.9 baillion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The synthetic adhesion barrier market is projected to witness the highest growth in the adhesion barriers market, by type of products, during the forecast period.

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. Synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol, and other synthetic adhesion barriers. the hyaluronic acid based adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the synthetic adhesion barrier market, owing to their properties of biocompatibility and bioresorbable.



General/Abdominal Surgeries is the largest application segment of the adhesion barrier market.

In 2022, based on applications, General/Abdominal Surgeries held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher risk of post-surgical adhesion formation in General/Abdominal Surgeries, the growing volume of General/Abdominal Surgeries, and the availability of several commercialized adhesion barrier products for General/Abdominal Surgeries.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.Adhesion barrier market is expected to grow in the APAC due to factors such as steadily increasing geriatric population, the epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, and rising medical tourism.



As a result, the APAC is anticipated to grow faster than other regions during the forecast period with the highest CAGR.



The prominent players operating in the adhesion barriers market are Baxter International (US), Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Atrium Medical Corporation (US), FzioMed (US), MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), Innocoll (Ireland), Betatech Medical (Turkey), CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), BiosCompass (US), W.L.Gore & Associates (US), GUNZE Limited (Japan), Leader Biomedical (Netherlands), Xlynk Surgical (US), Luna Solutions (US), PlantTec Medical GmbH (Germany), Actamax Surgical Materials, LLC (US), Arc Medical Devices, INC. (US), CG Bio INC. (Korea), Seikagaku Corporation (Japan), Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co.,Ltd (China)and Allosource (US).



