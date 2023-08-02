The barrier films market size is estimated to be USD 34.1 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 45.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Barrier Films Market by Materials, Packaging Type, End-use, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308546/?utm_source=GNW

Out of seven materials of barrier films (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyester (PET), polyamide, organic coatings, inorganic oxide coatings, and others).

Polyethylene is a widely available and versatile polymer that can be easily processed into different forms, including films.The availability and versatility of polyethylene make it a popular choice for barrier films, catering to various packaging requirements and applications.



Polyethylene barrier films, made from polyethylene polymer, have several drivers contributing to their growth and demand in various industries.

• By type, transparent accounted for one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Transparent barrier films are designed to provide a protective barrier against moisture, oxygen, light, and other contaminants while maintaining product transparency.This helps preserve the quality, taste, aroma, and overall sensory attributes of the packaged goods.



Increasing consumer awareness and concern for the environment drive the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Transparent barrier films can be manufactured using eco-friendly materials and be recyclable, aligning with consumer preferences for environmentally conscious packaging options.



By End-Use Industry, the food and beverage packaging segment accounted for the largest market during the forecast period.

Barrier films play a crucial role in food and beverage packaging by providing essential protection, preservation, and safety benefits.They are vital for maintaining product quality, ensuring consumer satisfaction, and complying with regulatory standards.



Barrier films are an integral part of the packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry, as they help meet the necessary requirements for product safety, hygiene, and labeling. By incorporating barrier films into their packaging, food, and beverage manufacturers can ensure that their products meet industry and government regulations while preserving their quality and extending their shelf life.

• By packaging type, pouches accounted for the largest share in 2022.



The use of barrier films in pouches has gained significant traction in various industries due to several key drivers.Barrier films pouches provide a high level of protection against external elements such as moisture, oxygen, light, and contaminants.



This helps maintain the quality, freshness, and integrity of the packaged products, ultimately extending their shelf life. Barrier films pouches can be customized with various shapes, sizes, and printing options, allowing companies to showcase their brand logos, product information, and attractive designs.



Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the barrier films market during the forecast period.

Food & beverage packaging is the fastest-growing end-use industry in APAC due to strong growth in the food & beverage industry, especially in China and India.APAC has a wide scale of manufacturing as well as a consumer base, which drives automotive, food & beverage packaging, and pharmaceutical packaging industries.



PE-based barrier films are cost-effective and provide superior properties, such as excellent barrier properties, flexibility, and high tensile strength, which make them suitable for use in a wide range of applications. This factor is driving the market for PE material in the region.



Further in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Managers, Marketing Officers, Production Officers, and other related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the barrier films market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 11.1%, Tier 2: 33.3%, and Tier 3: 55.6%

• By Designation: C-level: 20.0%, Director: 10.0%, and Others: 70.0%

• By Region: Europe: 33.3%, Asia Pacific: 25.0%, North America: 25.0%, and Rest of the world: 16.7%.



Companies Covered: Berry Global Inc. (US), Amcor Plc (Australia), Sealed Air (US), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US), Uflex Ltd. (India) and others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the barrier films market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, packaging type, type, end-use, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the barrier films market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall barrier films market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Moreover, the report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand for barrier films in various end-use industries)

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on current technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the barrier films market.

• Market Development: The report analyses the barrier films market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, recent developments, and investments in the barrier films market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market rankings, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Berry Global Inc. (US), Amcor Plc (Australia), Sealed Air (US), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US), Uflex Ltd. (India) and among others in the barrier films market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308546/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________