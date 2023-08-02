The warehouse robotics market is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2028 from USD 6.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Warehouse Robotics Market by Type, Payload Kg, Function, Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04734935/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing use of COBOTS in warehouse to propel market growth.



COBOTS (Collaborative Robots) are increasingly used in warehouses due to their ability to work alongside human operators, enhancing productivity and safety.They automate repetitive tasks, improve efficiency, and optimize operations, leading to cost savings and higher output.



The market for COBOTS is expected to rise due to the growing demand for automation solutions that enhance warehouse operations while maintaining a collaborative work environment.



Increased use of warehouse robots for picking and placing to fuel market growth.



Picking and placing functional robots are witnessing a significant rise in the field of warehouse robotics.These robots are designed to handle complex tasks such as item identification, precise grasping, and efficient placement, improving the speed and accuracy of order fulfillment processes.



Their adoption is increasing as businesses aim to streamline operations, reduce labor costs, and enhance overall warehouse efficiency.



Rise in demand for 20-100kg payload capacity robots to fuel market growth.



The warehouse robotics industry is witnessing a notable increase in the utilization of robots with a payload capacity ranging from 20 to 100 kg.These robots are designed to handle heavier loads, making them ideal for palletizing, stacking, and transporting bulk items.



By leveraging their enhanced payload capacity, warehouses can streamline operations, automate labor-intensive tasks, and improve productivity.



North America is expected to account for the second highest market share and growth rate during the forecast period.

The market in North America accounted for the largest share of the infrared imaging market in 2023.The North American infrared imaging market has grown substantially due to increasing demand across various industries, such as defense and security, healthcare, and industrial automation.



Factors driving this growth include technological advancements, rising awareness about the benefits of infrared imaging, and the need for enhanced efficiency, safety, and quality control in these sectors.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the warehouse robotics market-

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 28%, Tier 3 – 34%

• By Designation Type: C Level – 40%, Director Level – 30%, Others – 30%

• By Region Type: North America – 35%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Rest of the World – 10%

The major players of warehouse robotics market are Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), KION GROUP AG (Germany), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), GreyOrange (US), among others.



Research Coverage

The report segments the warehouse robotics market and forecasts its size based on type, function, payload capacity, industry, component, software, Robotics as a Service and Region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the warehouse robotics market across varied regions

