Basket & Bushel partners with Tennis Channel to offer new tennis-inspired recipes, vacation giveaway

Basket & Bushel, a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners, is partnering with Tennis Channel and American tennis professionals to share new full-of-flavor recipes featuring fresh fruits and vegetables. The partnership also includes an opportunity for a shopper to win a vacation to the 2024 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament.



“This partnership with Tennis Channel is a great opportunity to build awareness of the Basket & Bushel brand as our shoppers are seeking ways to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their family’s diet,” said Dan Glei, executive vice president of merchandising & marketing for K-VA-T Food Stores and Topco member. “We’re excited to share these new recipes with our shoppers!”



New tennis-themed recipes include a Heavy Hitter Hummus and J.J.’s Cucumber Salad from American tennis pros Caty McNally and J.J. Wolf. Other recipes include Power Serve Popsicles, Match Point Mock Mojitos and a Strawberry Lemon Smash Mocktail.



As part of the partnership with Tennis Channel, Basket & Bushel is offering shoppers a chance to win a vacation to one of the most historically significant tennis events in the U.S. – the Western & Southern Open. First played in 1899, the Western & Southern Open is the nation’s longest-running professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin. The Cincinnati-based tournament is scheduled for August 12-20 this year.



Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a vacation to the 2024 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by visiting secondservesweeps.com through August 20, 2023.



Launched in 2021, Basket & Bushel features more than 110 packaged fruit and vegetable products to make it even easier to get delicious quality produce into family meals and snacks. To see where Basket & Bushel products are available for purchase, click here.

For more information on Basket & Bushel, visit www.basket-bushel.com.



About Topco Associates, LLC

Topco Associates, LLC is a $17.6 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.



About Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel(www.tennischannel.com) which is owned by Sinclair Inc., is the only television-based multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The network has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world’s most voluminous sports, with multiple men’s and women’s tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel has rights at the four majors – US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open – and is the exclusive U.S. home of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, United Cup, and Laver Cup. Direct-to-consumer streaming service Tennis Channel Plus is available to everyone in the United States and allows subscribers to select from another 4,500 live and on-demand matches and award-winning content from short-form to films throughout the tennis season. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platform www.tennis.com is the largest digital outlet dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel also manages a network of close to 20 podcasts.

