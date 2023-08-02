New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motion Control Products Market: Segmented: By Product type ; By Axis type ; and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481728/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Motion Controllers are classified as electronic parts that run the software to control movement on automated machine pieces (and in an increasing number of integrated electronic supplies). This system is designed to control the particular type of actuator on the axes it controls. That means they have the intelligence to operate either electrical actuators (based on electrical motors) or hydraulic or pneumatic actuators. Examples of the use of motion control include applications where a product is positioned, separate element synchronization, or where the motion is quickly initiated and stopped. Three main components of Motion Control Systems consist of controls, push, amplifier, and engine.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Motion control products market is expected to project a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

The growth of the motion monitoring market is driven primarily by the increased use of advanced and automated processes for factory automation. Due to the easier use and integration of components within motion control systems, the adoption of motion control has increased.



GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL PRODUCTS MARKET: SEGMENTS

The multi-axis motion controllers segment generated the largest revenue and volume in 2021

The global Motion control products Market is segmented by axis type into multi-axis and single motion controllers. Due to the demand for the additional or external power source from the applications, the single-axis motion control segment is anticipated to be showing a slow growth during the prediction period. On the contrary, with the use of centralized power units, the multi-axis motion controls provide extremely low power consumption.

PLC-based motion controllers accounted for the largest market share in terms of volume in 2019 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period.

Global Motion Control Products Market is segmented by product type: PLC-based, standalone motion controllers, and PC-based motion controllers. The consumer market was dominated by PC-based motion controllers in terms of sales of those controllers’ high prices relative to other product styles.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

High Demand in the APAC region

Other factors

Restraints

High Cost



Global Motion control products Market: Key Players

• Yaskawa Electric

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Schneider Electric

• Parker Hannifin

• GalilMC.

• Aerotech

• ACS Motion Control

• Delta Motion

• Siemens

• ABB

• Mitsubishi Electric

THE GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL PRODUCTS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Global Motion control products Market Segments

• By Product Type

o PLC-based

o Standalone motion controllers

o PC based motion controllers

• By Axis Type

o Multi-axis

o Single motion controller

• Global Motion control products Market Dynamics

• Global Motion control products Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

