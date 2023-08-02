New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Application Testing Solutions Market: Segmented: By deployment type ; By Tool ; By type ; and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481727/?utm_source=GNW





PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Mobile application testing service allows the software developer to test and communicate with Android, iOS, or other platform applications on several devices at once, along with cloud and hybrid apps. It also allows developers to proliferate problems in real-time on a device. The application developer can view logs, videos, screenshots, and performance data to identify and resolve problems and improve the quality before the app is released. It allows for faster development time and deals with problems that could have an impact on end-user adoption.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Mobile Application Testing Solutions Market is expected to project a CAGR of 18.60% during the forecast period, 2019-2030

This growth is anticipated due to rising demand in cooperative and commercial sectors. In addition to the complex network configurations, the ecosystem of mobile devices includes various hardware and software. Regression testing requirements, the need to deal with problems caused by the variety of devices and the increasing demand for solutions in mobile apps such as m-commerce is mainly fueling the market growth.



GLOBAL MOBILE APPLICATION TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Global Mobile Application Testing Solutions Market is segmented by Tool

Growth is powered by growing attacks on organizations’ vital software and hardware applications. Due to the growing adoption of cloud and mobile business applications that are susceptible to advanced cyber threats, the BFSI segment will expand at the peak of the CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Application Testing Solutions Market is segmented by deployment type into On-premises and cloud

The cloud deployment model allows consistency in operations and fast real-time implementation for organizations. This is the reason why cloud applications gain greater popularity than on-premises applications in Mobile Application Testing Solutions. It also offers a range of advantages including reduced running cost, quick deployment, and greater connected resources scalability.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Smartphones and other electronic device’s penetration

Restraints

Risk of cyber attacks

GLOBAL MOBILE APPLICATION TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Cisco Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• Qualys

• WhiteHat Security (U.S.)

• Veracode (U.S.)

• UL LLC (Netherlands)

• Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• WhiteHat Security (U.S.)

• Applause App Quality

• Checkmarx (Israel)

