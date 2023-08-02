Packaging Automation Market to Cross USD 123.56 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Focus on Eco-Friendly Packaging | Says SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The P ackaging A utomation M arket reached USD 67.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 123.56 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Packaging automation is a vital component of modern manufacturing and packaging industries. By streamlining processes, reducing costs, and improving product quality, it enables businesses to stay competitive and meet the demands of the market effectively. Packaging automation can adapt to different product sizes, shapes, and packaging requirements, providing greater flexibility for manufacturers.

Market Analysis

The packaging automation market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by a confluence of factors, including the pursuit of enhanced efficiency, consumer demand for customization, technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, regulatory compliance, and the e-commerce boom. Embracing automation not only enables businesses to stay competitive but also fosters a greener and more sustainable future for the packaging industry.

Packaging Automation Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 67.75 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 123.56 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.8 % 2023-2030 Key Segments • By Automation Type (Packaging Robots, Tertiary & Palletizing Automation, Secondary Packaging Automation, Automated Conveyer & Sorting Systems)



• By Offering (Solution, Services)



• By Function (Labelling, Capping, Bagging, Filling, Palletizing, Others)



• By Industry Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

While a recession can create temporary challenges for the packaging automation market, it also presents opportunities for companies to adapt and position themselves for growth. Flexibility, scalability, sustainability, and a focus on cost optimization are key factors that can enable businesses to weather economic uncertainties successfully. By understanding the shifting demands and trends during a recession, packaging automation companies can emerge stronger and more resilient.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

In times of market uncertainty, businesses often turn to innovation and automation to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The packaging industry might have seen a greater focus on developing advanced automation technologies and solutions to optimize packaging processes and mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for transformation in the packaging automation market, driving accelerated adoption of automation technologies across various industries. From ensuring product safety and hygiene to enhancing supply chain resilience, automation has proved to be a key enabler in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Key players

Some major key players in the Packaging Automation market are Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automated Packaging Systems, Emerson Electric Company, Linkx Packaging, SATO Holdings, Multivac Group, ULMA Packaging, ABB Limited, Ranpak, and other players.

Key Regional Development

The packaging automation market is experiencing substantial growth across different regions, driven by diverse factors unique to each area. North America and Europe lead the pack with their established industrial bases, focus on sustainability, and stringent regulations. The Asia-Pacific region presents immense opportunities due to its fast-growing economies and e-commerce industry. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are catching up with increasing industrialization and a rising consumer market.

Key Takeaway from Packaging Automation Market Study

As the market continues to evolve, the convergence of Packaging Robots and Intelligent Labelling is poised to redefine the industry's landscape. The combination of enhanced efficiency, precision, and adaptability offered by packaging robots enabled by intelligent labelling, presents a promising future for packaging automation.

Manufacturers who embrace these cutting-edge technologies will find themselves at the forefront of innovation, gaining a competitive edge and meeting the ever-changing demands of consumers.

Recent Developments Related to Packaging Automation Market

In a game-changing move for the packaging industry, Shemesh Automation has unveiled its latest innovation - a state-of-the-art complete buckets packaging line that promises to revolutionize the way products are packaged and distributed worldwide. With this cutting-edge technology, Shemesh Automation is taking packaging efficiency, sustainability, and convenience to an entirely new level.

In development for the industrial and commercial supply chain sector, AFFLINK has recently bolstered its membership with the addition of IPS Packaging & Automation. This strategic move promises to further enhance AFFLINK's position as a leading provider of supply chain solutions and empower IPS Packaging & Automation with an extensive network of resources and support.

