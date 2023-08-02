New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Supplies Market: Segmented: By Type ; By End-user and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481726/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical supplies and equipment account for a high proportion of health care costs that have a significant impact on the quality of care. The healthcare sector has been booming worldwide over the last few years, largely due to the increasingly affluent population seeking high-quality care. The market for medical supplies is rising too rapidly along with the thriving healthcare sector, seeing the growing demand for treatment and surgical procedures.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Medical Supplies Market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

The medical supply market is driven mainly by increased awareness of environmental & personal hygiene leading to increased demand for disinfectants, expansion of healthcare facilities due to increased COVID 19 patients, and increased demand for PPE kits & N95 masks worldwide, increased demand for ventilators, and increased demand for diagnostic supplies. Furthermore, repurposing the liquor production lines to produce sanitizers gives players in this business an opportunity. While Delays in non-emergency treatment and surgical procedures and the impact of the lockdown on the supply chain and logistics are likely to curb the growth of this market.



GLOBAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET: SEGMENTS

During the forecast period, the disinfectant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

The market is segmented into intubation and ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, supplies of sterilization, infusion and injection supplies, supplies of dialysis, supplies of wound care, supplies of radiology, and other medical supplies. During the forecast period, the disinfectant segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. This may be due to the increasing demand for sanitizers and other disinfectants to protect people from coronavirus cross-contamination.

The Hospital segment will drive growth in the demand for medical supplies in 2020

The medical supplies industry was segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end-users, based on end-users. The segment of hospitals represented the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment’s highest growth is attributed to the growing demands for hospital beds and intensive care units, increased demand for specialized hospital staff, and increased consumption of personal protective equipment.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The increase in demand fuels the medical supplies market

An increasing number of patients with COVID-19



Restraint

Lockdown leading to the transportation problem

GLOBAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET: KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• 3M Company (U.S.)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

• Baxter International Inc. (U.S.)

• Halyard Health, Inc. (U.S.)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

• Cook Medical (US)

• Merit Medical Systems (US)

• Stryker (US)

• Terumo Corporation (Japan)

• Other Prominent Players

THE GLOBAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

• By Type

o Diagnostic supplies

o Sample collection consumables

o Diagnostics catheters

o Disinfectants

o Intubation & ventilation supplies

o Personal protection equipment

o Sterilization supplies

o Infusion and injectable supplies

• Dialysis consumables

o Peritoneal dialysis consumables

o Hemodialysis consumables

• Wound care supplies

o Advanced wound dressings

o Surgical wound care

o Traditional wound care

o Radiology supplies

o Other medical supplies

• By End-User

o Hospitals

o Physician’s Offices/Clinics

o Other End Users

• Global Medical Supplies Market Dynamics

• Global Medical Supplies Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



