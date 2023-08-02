Sterilization Services Market is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the sterilization services industry is poised for significant growth and transformation, driven by a growing emphasis on global health and safety standards. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and aware of the importance of infection control, sterilization services will play a critical role in safeguarding public health across various sectors, including healthcare, food production, and manufacturing. Advanced technologies, such as innovative disinfection methods, robotics, and artificial intelligence, will revolutionize the industry, ensuring faster and more efficient sterilization processes. Moreover, the increasing adoption of single-use medical devices and the proliferation of pharmaceutical products will fuel demand for reliable and scalable sterilization solutions. In response, the industry will witness substantial investments in research and development, as well as collaborations between key stakeholders to enhance sterilization techniques and reduce environmental impacts. Overall, the sterilization services industry is set to thrive in the near future as a pivotal force in maintaining a safer and healthier world.

Sterilization Services market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.5 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased outsourcing of sterilization services among different end users, increased adoption of sterilization techniques by the food industry, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and growing prevalence of nosocomial infections are expected to drive the growth of sterilization services market.

Sterilization Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $4.5 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 $5.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Size Available for 2018–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Method, Type, Mode of Delivery, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs)

Sterilization Services market major players covered in the report, such as:

The study categorizes the Sterilization Services Market based on method, type, mode of delivery, end user, and regional and global level.

Global Sterilization Services Market, by Method

X-ray Irradiation

EtO Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Other Methods

E-beam Sterilization

Steam Sterilization



Global Sterilization Services Market, by Type

Sterilization Validation Services

Contract Sterilization Services

Global Sterilization Services Market, by Mode of Delivery

On-Site Sterilization Services

Off-Site Sterilization Services

Global Sterilization Services Market, by End User

Medical Device Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Global Sterilization Services Market, by Region

North America Canada US

Europe UK Germany Italy France Switzerland Rest of Europe Spain

Asia Pacific India China Southeast Asia Rest of APAC Japan

Latin America Mexico Rest of Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Sterilization Services market include:

Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers are significant stakeholders as they heavily rely on sterilization services to ensure the safety and efficacy of medical equipment, instruments, and supplies, thus preventing healthcare-associated infections.

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies: These companies require reliable sterilization services to maintain the purity and sterility of pharmaceutical products, including drugs, vaccines, and medical devices.

Food and Beverage Industry: Food manufacturers, processors, and restaurants rely on sterilization services to eliminate harmful pathogens and bacteria, ensuring food safety and extending shelf life.

Medical Device Manufacturers: Sterilization services are critical for medical device manufacturers to meet regulatory requirements and ensure their products are safe and free from contaminants.

Contract Sterilization Service Providers: These companies specialize in offering sterilization services to various industries and play a vital role in meeting the sterilization needs of their clients.

Regulatory Authorities: Government and regulatory bodies set standards and guidelines for sterilization practices to ensure compliance and uphold public health and safety.

Research Institutions: Research facilities and laboratories require sterilization services to maintain a sterile environment for conducting experiments and handling sensitive materials.

Environmental Agencies: Stakeholders concerned with environmental impact and waste management are involved in monitoring and regulating sterilization practices to minimize their ecological footprint.

Patients and Consumers: The ultimate beneficiaries of sterilization services are patients and consumers who rely on safe and sterile medical products and food items.

Technology Providers: Companies that develop and supply sterilization equipment and technologies play a crucial role in advancing the industry's capabilities and efficiency.

These stakeholders work together to ensure that sterilization services meet stringent quality and safety standards across various industries, promoting public health and safety.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG expanded its laboratory in Wiehl to meet the increased need for sterilization services in the sectors of biotechnology, medicine, and diagnostics for radiation cross-linking.

In 2022, Sterigenics expanded its electron beam facility located in Columbia city, Indiana. This facility provides mission-critical E-beam sterilization services to help ensure the safety of medical devices and drug products.

In 2021, STERIS acquired Cantel, which is a provider of infection prevention services, and this acquisition will strengthen the STERIS leadership in infection prevention by bringing together two complementary businesses.

In 2020, STERIS added X-rays to its product portfolio in the existing gamma irradiation by an expansion of its facility in Thailand.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the sterilization services market by method, type, mode of delivery, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market in five main regions (along with their respective key countries), namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, and expansions, of the leading market players

To benchmark players within the sterilization services market using the “Company Evaluation Quadrant” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering

